Kaitlyn Bristowe Responds to Shawn Booth’s Comments About Their Relationship

Kaitlyn Bristowe is happily engaged to fiance Jason Tartick, but she is “sad” about how the end of her previous relationship panned out.

In a new interview, the former “Bachelorette” star opened up about her ex-fiance Shawn Booth’s recent hurtful comments about their three-year engagement.

During a recent appearance on the “Austin AF” podcast, Booth said it felt “disrespectful” when Bristowe started a relationship with Tartick so soon after their own split. The exes announced their split in November 2018, and by January 2019 she was official with Tartick, per Cosmopolitan.

“I felt like it was disrespectful, but that’s not my place to say,” Booth told the podcast. “We weren’t together she was able to do whatever she wanted to do. So it didn’t really matter how I felt. The biggest takeaway I took from that was, ‘OK, this is, like, a good move that we ended.’”

Booth also said that “love” is a “loose term,” for reality TV couples who fall for one another in the public eye.

“I don’t know if it was true, true love,” he said of his three-year engagement. “I guess it wasn’t because we’d still be together if it was. …I think love is a loose term, like, looking back at it. So yeah, I question, like, ‘Was it true love?’ I mean, probably not. Because if it was, like I said, we’d probably still be together.”

Bristowe Said Booth Seems ‘Bitter’

Bristowe revealed that she did not listen to Booth’s podcast interview, but that she was told what he said and it saddened her.

“It actually just made me a little sad because he had every opportunity to just be happy for me and be happy at where he’s at in life,” Bristowe told Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “And he just still seems a little bitter.”

Bristowe added that she was “confused” by Booth’s comments because their relationship has been over for so long that she assumed they’d just want each other to be happy.

“It made me sad that he said he didn’t think it was real love or we’d still be together,” Bristowe said. “Obviously, his experience was different than mine, but at this point, it’s been three years and I’m engaged, and I genuinely hope he’s just happy in what he’s doing. Because at this point, I mean, that would be weird if I felt any other way.”

Bristowe Previously Said Booth Was Her ‘Person’

In January 2021, Bristowe opened up about her relationship with Booth during an episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast.

“I was madly in love with him,” Bristowe, said of Booth. “I thought that was my person, and I would have done anything to try to stay with him.”

While she was smitten, Bristowe did admit that she thought her then-fiancé felt “pressure” to stay together because they were a Bachelor Nation couple.

“I think he felt that way. I don’t feel like I did,” she said. “I think he was kind of like, ‘Everyone thinks we are perfect, let’s try and make it work.’ I was like, ‘Everyone thinks we’re perfect and I do want to try to make it work.”

