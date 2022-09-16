Kaitlyn Bristowe Looks Totally Different in Throwback With Howie Dorough

Former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a throwback photo from many moons ago and fans can’t believe how different she looks.

The pic was taken at a lunch that Bristowe says her friend Bri Théberge won in a contest. The lunch was with Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys. Bristowe and her pal dined with Dorough and George Nozuka and the foursome posed for a picture together. That picture was unearthed by Bristowe and shared on Instagram on September 9, 2022.

Bristowe shared the post after attending the Backstreet Boys concert in Nashville.

“BSB 4 Life. Swipe to see the GLOW UP for me and Howie D.. Back story. Bri won a contest on the radio to go for lunch with him! We thought we were so cool!! Thank you @aj_mclean for the tickets!!!” she captioned the post. The first photo was of Bristowe with Nick Carter and the second photo in the set was the throwback that had everyone talking.

Several People Said They Didn’t Recognize Bristowe in the Throwback Photo

Several people commented on Bristowe’s post, many unable to get over how different she looked back in the day compared to how she looks today. Bristowe had short dark hair and bangs, and her face appears much different.

Fans filled up the comments section of Bristowe’s post, many commenting on the throwback shot. More than one person mentioned that Bristowe was unrecognizable.

“I don’t even recognize you in that second photo,” one person wrote.

“Wow what happened to your face?!” someone else asked. There were many other comments just like this one.

“I agree! Don’t want to be mean but I did t recognize her. Fillers,” another Instagram user added.

“I was thinking the same. Didn’t want to be rude. She looks like a totally different person. I will never understand,” echoed a fourth.

“You are looking different,” a fifth comment read.

Bristowe Has Denied Having Plastic Surgery

This certainly isn’t the first time that people have noticed a change in Bristowe. Aside from having a teenage glow up, she also looks drastically different in 2022 than she did the first time she stepped out of the limo on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor.”

Bristowe maintains that she’s aging naturally and that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery to alter her face.

“So sick of women commenting on my face,” she tweeted in June 2021.

In response to someone questioning why she looked so different, Bristowe attempted an explanation.

“6 years since I was on the show,” she tweeted. “Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight,” she continued.

“Let me clarify brow lift because I’m having a chuckle over here. Brow lift, I didn’t go under the knife. All of my friends were like ‘WHAT?’ No I just got Botox to lift the brows,” read a follow-up post from the “Dancing With the Stars” champ.

