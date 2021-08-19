Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Preparing to Make a Big Decision About Their Relationship

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes got engaged on the finale of “The Bachelorette,” but they’ve only been living normal lives for the past two weeks, as they’ve had to live in secret until the finale aired.

However, Thurston and Moynes are preparing to make a big decision about the next step in their relationship — where they will live. This is bit more complicated for the pair, since Moynes lives in Canada and Thurston lives in the U.S. And while there have been rumors about Thurston moving to Canada, that doesn’t seem to be the case — at least, not right now.

Thurston and Moynes spent some time together in Moynes’ hometown over the past week or so, but are back to doing the long distance relationship thing for a while.

“We finally had a taste of that together during my mini trip to Canada. And as I fly back to Seattle, I’m already counting down the days until we can do it all over again. We knew life was going to be an adventure, but for now, I’m still soaking up the simpler things in life,” Thurston captioned a recent Instagram photo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston & Moynes Will Spend Time in Each Other’s Respective Country Before Making a Decision on Where They Will Live

Thurston will be heading to San Diego, California, where she’s renting an apartment, according to her Instagram Stories. Previously, she called Washington State home, but she decided to move presumably sometime before signing up for “The Bachelorette.”

Now that she’s engaged to Moynes, Thurston’s plans still have her living in California, though she will be racking up airline miles as she flies to be with Moynes whenever her schedule allows.

On August 18, 2021, Thurston confirmed that she and Moynes are taking some time to figure out what makes the most sense for them. The reality star took to Instagram to share the first selfie that she and Moynes took together, and let her fans know that she was heading back to California after spending some time with her main man.

In the comments section of the post, a fan asked why Thurston wasn’t moving to Canada. Thurston responded, “we are experiencing both home countries together before we plant roots anywhere officially.”

Moynes Will Be Traveling to the U.S. in a Couple of Weeks

Moynes and Thurston will be making things work long distance — but not for long. According to Thurston, Moynes will be heading to the U.S. in just a couple of weeks. A fan asked Thurston when she and Moynes would be together again, and Thurston responded, “He will visit the US in a few weeks,” according to Us Weekly.

Moynes and Thurston aren’t the first Bachelor Nation couple needing to figure out living arrangement, either. Not only do most couples live in different cities, but there have been a few in different countries, too.

For example, Kaitlyn Bristowe moved to the United States after meeting (and falling in love with) Shawn Booth on her season of “The Bachelorette.” She currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with her fiance, Jason Tartick. When Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch fell in love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” she moved to his home country of Canada — and recently became a Canadian citizen.

