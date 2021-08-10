Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Reveal Their Nicknames in First Instagram Photos Together

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are Instagram official! Just hours after the “After the Final Rose” special aired on the west coast, Thurston and Moynes took to Instagram to prove that they are, indeed, still together, and that they are very much into each other, despite the doubts circulating online following the “Bachelorette” finale.

Both Thurston and Moynes have been active on social media since filming wrapped, and fans watched their every move, trying to see if either of them slipped up — intentionally or otherwise.

As previously reported by Heavy, many fans were convinced that Thurston spoiled her season by adding a bear emoji to her Instagram caption back on August 1, 2021. She also wrote, “I’m in love,” which many thought was a dead giveaway. Turns out, they were right. She also used the bear emoji in her post on August 9, 2021, in which she wished her fiance a happy birthday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Wished Moynes a ‘Happy F*cking Birthday’ & Reveals She Calls Him Honey Bear

In her first (official) post with Moynes, Thurston wished him a happy birthday — his birthday is on August 9, and he celebrated the day that the “Bachelorette” finale aired on ABC.

“Happy f*cking birthday honey bear,” Thurston captioned a post that featured two new photos of her and Moynes. In the first pic, Thurston and Moynes are seen wearing birthday hats while kissing in front of a birthday cake. The second photo appears to have been taken just before Moynes blew out the candles.

“What a wild couple of months it has been. I couldn’t have done this without you. I’m so ready to leave these bubbles and start living our life! I couldn’t ask for a better partner. You are kind, patient, understanding, and your advocacy for the planet and animals is remarkable. I’m so lucky to call you my fiancé. My best friend. My confidant. We are just two weirdos laughing our way through life together. Cheers to the upcoming adventures!” Thurston’s caption read.

At the very end, she seemed to confirm that she will be moving to Canada. “Next stop… CANADA” she wrote, adding the Canadian flag emoji. For several weeks, Thurston has been telling her followers that she was moving to San Diego, California, even asking them for recommendations.

Moynes Calls Thurston ‘Buggy’

Moynes also took advantage of the ability to go public with his relationship and shared a photo of himself with Thurston on his Instagram feed. In the photo, Moynes is holding Thurston while they kiss on the back patio of someone’s house.

Thurston’s engagement ring was on full display as she gripped a bottle of champagne in her left hand.

“So excited to start our best fucking life! You’re a rock. My rock. A mature, nurturing, supportive & loving partner who continues to impress me everyday. We have an adventure called life ahead of us and I hope you know I’ll do everything I can to help, push and encourage you to make the most of every little bit of it!” Moynes captioned the photo.

“I love you buggy,” he wrote, adding, “Ya, that’s my nickname for her. Buggy.”

