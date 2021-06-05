Rumors That Katie Thurston Threatenened to Quit ‘The Bachelorette’ Circulate

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere on Monday, June 7, 2021, on ABC, and there are already plenty of rumors about how things went for her on her journey to find love.

Thurston already finished filming, and has been back on social media for a few weeks now. Although she hasn’t given away too many hints about how things went, she appears to be happy.

However, as with every season of the show, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies the whole time. A report from Life & Style suggests that Thurston’s journey was an “emotional roller coaster.” Other leads often go through some serious ups and downs when dealing with various aspects of the show; people sign up for the wrong reasons, the house can become volatile, some friendships grow stronger than the connections made with the lede — these sorts of things.

In the teaser for Thurston’s season, there is clearly a lot that happens, and there are a lot of tears shed by the new Bachelorette — and by some of her guys.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Reportedly Almost Quit the Show

As many Bachelor and Bachelorette stars before her, Thurston faced some challenges when it came to finding her person.

“It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster for Katie,” a source told Life & Style. “She doesn’t hold back and will tell it like it is. At one point, she threatened to quit the show. It really got to her and she couldn’t take it anymore. She just walked away from cameras. She kept changing how she felt and her thoughts were all over the place. You will see later on this season how difficult it was for her,” the source added.

Nevertheless, Thurston’s season is expected to deliver. “She makes a great Bachelorette and really is her authentic self, like what we saw on Matt’s season but more of her personality shine through. There are some raunchy moments and hot and heavy make out sessions — that’s just who Katie is. She loves being intimate and packing on the PDA,” the insider continued.

Thurston Wrapped Filming Early

While things may have gotten intense from time to time, it has been reported that Thurston knew exactly what she wanted — and, because of that, she wrapped her season early.

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing. [Filming] went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule,” a source told Us Weekly back in April.

Although fans will have to wait several weeks to find out how Thurston’s season of the show ended, it seems safe to say that she closed out the season the way that she wanted to. The last time a show wrapped early was during Clare Crawley‘s season. Crawley fell in love with Dale Moss and decided to leave with him after just a couple of weeks. While the two broke up for a time, they have since gotten back together.

READ NEXT: “Bachelorette” Spoilers: Did Katie Thurston Get Engaged?