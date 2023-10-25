Krystal Nielson Issues Public Apology Following Backlash

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Krystal Nielson got a rise out of fans after a now-deleted October 22 social media post. Multiple franchise fans felt the post was “miscarriage clickbait,” and Nielson received a lot of pushback. She quickly deleted the post, and now has taken to social media to provide an apology.

Krystal Nielson Was Disappointed She Didn’t Conceive During Her Honeymoon

The initial criticism from Bachelor Nation came after Nielson posted a reel to her Instagram page. It was intended to direct followers to a video she posted on her YouTube channel.

The reel was shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit before Nielson deleted it. In the clip, she said, “This week I was supposed to announce my pregnancy… But God had other plans for me. While my heart was breaking, I felt an overwhelming comfort that this was a gift, even tho I couldn’t see it yet.”

In the post, Nielson also added, “Comment WATCH and I’ll send you a DM with the link” to her YouTube video. The title of the video was “Perimenopause at 35?!!! What that means for baby #2.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained in the video she and her now-husband had decided to try to have another baby. The couple already has a daughter, Andara, who is 18 months old. Nielson got married in August and had hoped for a “honeymoon baby.”

“It worked out miraculously that I was going to be ovulating on our honeymoon, I pulled out my maternity clothes, like, I was just nesting and preparing for a baby to come into our life,” she shared.

Nielson Sent ‘Thoughts & Prayers’ to Those Who Have Experienced Pregnancy Loss or Difficulty

On October 23, Nielson shared an Instagram Story with an apology. “The Bachelor” subreddit shared a screenshot of the post as well. Much like her earlier post, the new Instagram Story generated a lot of commentary.

Nielson’s statement began, “To those who have experienced loss or are struggling to conceive, I’m sending you my thoughts and prayers through this time.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star continued, “Yesterday, I posted a vulnerable video regarding my deep sadness in not being able to get pregnant and directing people to watch a detailed YouTube video explaining my fertility journey.”

She Said She Didn’t Intentionally Insinuate She’d Had a Miscarriage

The former reality television star explained, “I did not mean to insinuate that I had suffered a miscarriage.” She admitted, “After hearing feedback, I understand how for some it came across that way.” Nielson further shared, “If this was you, I am DEEPLY sorry for any pain this may have caused.”

The statement Nielson posted indicated she had grown an awareness of the experiences other people have had with fertility issues and loss. In addition, she realized it was a “highly sensitive topic.”

She noted, “While we are struggling to conceive a second child, my intention in sharing my journey is to help other women not feel alone.”

The response to Nielson’s apology on Reddit was seemingly mostly negative. Over 300 people chimed in and nearly 200 “liked” the thread.

“I thought she was upset she didn’t get pregnant on her honeymoon? Which was two months ago? I’m sorry but trying for two months is not the same as infertility or not being able to get pregnant,” one Redditor shared.

“If not for my actual miscarriage, we’d be expecting a baby next week. She knew exactly what she was doing and it’s disgusting,” added another.

“She … she responded with a 🤍 when someone said sorry for your loss. How would that not imply a LOSS,” questioned someone else.

“She is on timeout for me. Apology not accepted. She knew exactly what she was doing and it worked. Iiiiiiiii would have been having a child this month, you not announcing a pregnancy that never happened is not the same. Shameful,” a separate Redditor commented.