Fans Left Shocked After Kylee Russell Announces Split From Aven Jones

On December 9, 2023, Kylee Russell announced that she and Aven Jones have split. The two met on “Bachelor in Paradise” and although they didn’t get engaged, they continued seeing each other after returning from Mexico.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, 1 want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark. In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time,” she added.

The former couple has deleted all photos of one another from their respective social media accounts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to News of Kylee Russell & Aven Jones’ Split on Reddit

Shortly after Russell uploaded her statement to her Instagram Story, fans took to Reddit to react.

“I was starting to come around to Aven, thinking he was just being a realist, not wanting to get engaged after two weeks. Didn’t see this coming … at all. Hope Kylee is doing ok and has a strong support system in place,” one person wrote.

“I knew he wasn’t sh** but damn this is worse than expected. I genuinely feel bad for her because she was so into him,” someone else added.

“MY JAW DROPPED. This man was really complaining the whole season about not getting enough screen time and acting like they were a power couple. I’m shocked. I feel so bad for her. Poor Kylee. Aven was super weird about commitment on both Rachel’s season and BIP though, so not surprising,” a third comment read.

“I was surprised to see so many people defending Aven yet again deciding he didn’t want an engagement at the last minute. I think if Kylee was more well-liked more people would have called out Aven’s bullshit. He’s clearly a FBoy,” a fourth Redditor said.

Kylee Russell & Aven Jones Confirmed Their Relationship 1 Day Before Their Split

Although Jones didn’t get down on one knee on the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale, it’s what Russell really wanted.

“An engagement is what I’ve been wanting, and I know it’s him. I know. So, I don’t get why he can’t see that as well. I don’t know what more I can do,” she said on the show, according to Us Weekly.

Ultimately, the two decided to stay together and give their relationship a shot in the real world.

On December 8, 2023, the duo took their romance public, officially. “If you believe in something, it’s worth fighting for. Don’t give up on what really matters and the only thing that matters is you,” Jones captioned a since-deleted Instagram post. The photos appeared to be taken as part of some kind of photoshoot. They can be seen on Reddit.

