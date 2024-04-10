‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Splits From Boyfriend Weeks After Giving Birth

Former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Lace Morris shared some unexpected news with fans weeks after welcoming her first child.

Morris gave birth to her son, Liam Lee, on March 16. Less than two weeks later, she shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “He couldn’t love me, so he gave me the part of him that could.” The video was of baby Liam and was filled with supportive comments from fans.

Morris had been dating Ryan Nelson, but the two went their separate ways, despite having a baby together.

“Unfortunately, it was just not a very fun eight months,” the 34-year-old said on a March 2023 episode of “Almost Famous” podcast. “You know, you don’t really know someone. We had a rough time. We’re still trying to navigate how to coparent and do everything,” she added.

Lace Morris Has Been Going Through a Tough Time

Morris was on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” but quit the show after three weeks. She inked a deal to appear on “Bachelor in Paradise” where she met Grant Kemp. They ended their relationship in late 2016, according to ET.

Since welcoming baby Liam, Morris has been through a very hard time. Aside from ending her relationship with Nelson, she also was forced to rehome her dog, Lola.

“My parents and I decided it’s more beneficial Lola go with them for a while in Missouri so I can focus on Liam and get my next chapter set up for success. They’ve taken her for a month but this will be for months,” Morris wrote on her Instagram Stories in April.

“If you know me, you know Lola is my world. Between a baby/PP, relationship split, moving with a newborn, court, and now Lola & my mom leaving all at once, God testing my true strength,” she continued, adding, “No pity! Just being real with y’all. [Expletive] is hard, but I’m gonna be okay!! I’ll be here crying until further notice… lol.”

Fans Reacted to Lace Morris’ Life Update

Shortly after Morris shared the news about Lola on social media, someone posted a screenshot on Reddit where dozens of “Bachelor” fans reacted.

“Oh man, this really breaks my heart for her. the PP period is so so hard, to have to do it all alone, plus having to move and dealing with the fallout of her relationship, and not having her family close.. that’s brutal. Idk where she lives, I hope she has a good support system wherever she is and truly wish her all the best,” one person wrote.

“What a horrific situation. My son didn’t sleep through the night until 11 months. I can’t imagine doing that alone, and no furry friends to keep your spirits up. I hope she has good friends or can hire some help,” someone else said.

“I feel for her. I had to put my dog down 3 days after bringing home my son. Postpartum is so rough and it was brutal after my mother left. Wish I could hug her,” a third comment read.

