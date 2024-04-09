OG ‘Bachelorette’ Star Trista Sutter Admits ‘Very Scary’ Times With Husband, Ryan

Trista Sutter, the first-ever star of “The Bachelorette,” spoke to Chris Harrison about her husband, Ryan Sutter’s, health issues — particularly his ongoing struggle with Lyme disease.

In an interview on the April 8 episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” Trista Sutter told Harrison that her husband is usually able to “push through” his hard days. However, she admitted that it’s “very scary” when he he doesn’t feel well.

“I have never understood it but I’m grateful because had he not had the kind of tolerance he has, it would’ve been even harder. And it still is,” she said.

Ryan Sutter has had a few health issues in recent years. He was diagnosed with Lyme disease in addition to the Epstein-Barr virus back in 2021, according to People magazine.

Trista Sutter Said Her Husband Has ‘a Lot of Ups and Downs’

Following Ryan Sutter’s diagnosis, he went on his wife’s podcast to talk about his health issues.

“It seems to be that what happened is that my immune system was weakened through exposures to toxins and especially to mold,” he said on the May 25, 2021, episode of the “Better, Etc” podcast.

These days, Trista Sutter says that things are generally looking up for her husband.

“He definitely has a lot of ups and downs still and really would like to feel better at least most of the time. He says he’s about 80 percent. I would go to his doctor’s appointments with him because he is so incredibly humble. So he’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to complain about whatever’s going on with me,’ even if it’s really significant,” Sutter told Harrison on his podcast.

“I would tell his doctors, ‘You don’t understand, he has an incredibly high pain tolerance.’ If it was me that was going through what he’s going through, I would be bedridden every single day and maybe even hospitalized. He is able to get through this because he’s freaking superhuman. I don’t understand it,” she added.

Ryan Sutter Believes He Will ‘Always Have’ Lyme Disease

Some patients who have been diagnosed with Lyme disease are able to treat it and go on to live normal lives. However, there are some patients who have symptoms for the rest of their lives.

“A small portion of people, despite treatment, go on to experience persistent symptoms such as fatigue and subjective cognitive slowing. These symptoms improve with time, although it can take months and sometimes years,” the Lifespan organization reports.

This seems to be the case for Ryan Sutter.

“It seems like something that I will always have, it’s just that now I know, and I will try to build back my immune system to fight it off,” he said on his wife’s podcast following his diagnosis in 2021.

At the time, Trista Sutter admitted that it wasn’t easy watching her husband struggle.

“It’s been hard. It’s a really difficult thing to see the person you love most in the world struggling. And he’s a big, strong guy, and oof — to see him get emotional and feel hopeless, in that all I could really do is advocate for him, so that’s what I did,” she said.

