‘Bachelor’ Winner Lauren Bushnell Changes Her Son’s Name Just Shy of His 1st Birthday

Lauren Bushnell had a change of tune regarding her son’s name.

“The Bachelor” alum, who was previously engaged to Ben Higgins before marrying country singer Chris Lane in 2019, switched up her son Baker Weston’s legal name days before his first birthday.

“I just dropped off Baker’s name change form at the Vital Records Office, but I’m just having a Kylie Jenner moment, you know, changing my son’s name,” Bushnell told fans in an Instagram story on October 6, 2023, just 10 days before her son’s first birthday.

Bushnell and Lane have two sons. They welcomed first child, Dutton Walker, on June 8, 2021, per Page Six, and son Baker Weston on October 16, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren Bushnell Explained Why She Changed Her Son’s Middle Name

On her Instagram story, Bushnell revealed that she decided to shorten her second son’s middle name because the more formal version didn’t suit his personality.

“It was Weston, We actually, like, panicked in the hospital because we just couldn’t decide and it was between West and Weston, and we ended up going with Weston,” Bushnell told her followers in a video message. “But Baker is such a Baker West and that’s just what we call him. Dutton calls him Baker West, I call him Baker West, like his personality is so much more of a West than a Weston, so now he’s Baker West.”

Bushnell also shared that it’s “super easy to change your kid’s name if they’re under one.” “Very easy, just had to pay $15. So new name, Baker West,” she said.

Bushnell’s indecision on her son’s name could have been due to the fact that she wasn’t totally prepared for his arrival. The Bachelor Nation alum previously shared baby Baker’s chaotic birth story with fans. In an Instagram post in October 2022, Bushnell revealed that her second son arrived nine days early.

“Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris’ truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping 😵‍💫,” she captioned a photo of her newborn. “Very chaotic, unplanned and panicked but the minute he came into this world he’s been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the 🌍!”

Baby Baker was born on Oct. 16, 2002 in Nashville, Tennessee, via a cesarean section due to his breech position, People reported at the time.

Lauren Bushnell’s Joke About the Name Change Referred to Kylie Jenner’s Move to Change Her Son Wolf’s Name to Aire in 2022

Bushnell baby name change isn’t extreme as Kylie jenenr’s was. After welcoming her second baby with Travis Scott and legally naming him Wolf in February 2022, the reality star turned makeup guru told fans on Instagram that she changed her son’s name to Aire.

According to People, in March 2022, Jenner posted on her Instagram Story, “FYI our sons [sic] name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

On her family’s reality show “The Kardashians,” Jenner explained that she didn’t have a name picked out when her son was born.

“Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name,” she said on the Hulu reality show, per Us Weekly. “Khloe Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW. So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​’”

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ Host Announces Exciting Family News