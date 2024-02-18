DWTS Alum Admits She Lives Isolated & ‘Consumed With Fear’

A previous “Dancing with the Stars” contestant recently opened up about her struggles with depression. Leah Remini has frequently been open about what her life has been like since she left the Church of Scientology in 2013, and it has not been an easy journey.

Remini has shared a lot of the hard parts of adjusting to life outside of Scientology, and in a recent social media post, she took her revelations a step further. She admitted she faces issues with depression due to how she feels she needs to live her life since leaving the organization.

“Scientology has no problem putting me, my family, my friends, and those I work with in danger,” she alleged, admitting she lives in fear much of the time due to what the organization has put her through.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Remini Is Trying to Stop Hiding Away From Life

On February 12, Remini took to her Instagram page to show her vulnerable side. In her caption, she wrote, “I wanted to share some thoughts on my experience with depression and isolation in these six slides. Thank you for all the love and support.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wrote a lengthy note that she posted to her page that stretched over six slides.

She began by sharing, “I have been doing something unfamiliar and uncomfortable lately: saying yes instead of no to opportunities that involve leaving my home and venturing into the world.”

Remini explained that shifting to saying yes to opportunities is a very big change for her. She had fallen into a routine of often saying no, not only to bigger opportunities or events but even to invitations from friends.

Her hesitation was a direct result of the experiences she has had since leaving Scientology. Remini has been open about the experience in the past, and she reiterated the difficulties she has navigated in her post.

“I have been followed constantly by Scientology operatives and agents,” she noted. Remini said they hide in areas where she is and take unflattering photos that they use to “undermine and destabilize me.” In addition, she said, they report her activities back to the organization.

The DWTS Alum Isn’t As Tough As She Looks

“They call me a bigot because I oppose Scientology’s abusive practices,” Remini explained. She also shared that they have resorted to “hiring vulnerable people living with severe mental illness to harass and intimidate me.”

These people have broken into the gated community where Remini lives, she alleges, and she feels certain the organization’s tactics have cost her opportunities with others. It’s taken a toll on her, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum admitted.

“As much as I have a persona of being a tough broad from Brooklyn, and as tough as I would like to be, their harassment does have a significant impact on my mental and physical health,” she shared.

Remini has been very outspoken about Scientology since leaving in 2013. As the Independent noted, she wrote a book released in 2016 titled, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” and she also did a documentary titled “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

Remini admitted, “It is a constant struggle to push myself to experience my life.” As much as she tries to reclaim a relatively normal life, depression “takes over.”

“I get consumed by fear and find every reason not to go” on outings she wants to do. “Given my depression and very warranted fears of being hunted, as well as my concerns for my friends’ safety, it’s a big thing to overcome,” Remini admitted.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum went on to share more regarding her struggles with depression. She noted that her experiences of aging and facing perimenopause have played a role that she did not anticipate.

Remini Received a Lot of Support in Response to Her Post

Remini closed her lengthy post by sharing, “I wrote this because I often feel very alone in experiencing it, and in writing about this and sharing it publicly, I hope to feel less isolated and hope that I can make some of you feel the same.”

She received a great deal of support in response to her post. Several “Dancing with the Stars” connections were quick to comment and send their love.

“We love you,” wrote Peta Murgatroyd.

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alum Snooki commented, “You’re a hero my love. Keep being the fabulous and brave you!”

“Love you so much Leachchka,” Jenna Johnson added.

Nikki Glaser shared, “You are incredible. The world is a better place because of the risks you’ve taken to speak out, but I’m sorry for what they put you through.”

Commenters applauded Remini’s bravery and encouraged her to keep going.

“You are brave and strong and you have the grit to get through this,” one fan wrote.

“I’m with you 100%. You sharing your vulnerability with us is your strength and it DOES help me and others,” someone else added.

The Independent received a statement from the Church of Scientology related to Remini’s allegations. “If Remini can no longer get a job, she has nobody to blame but herself. Obviously everybody in Hollywood now knows what we already knew: That Remini is a horrible person and toxic to so many who have the misfortune to come in contact with her.”