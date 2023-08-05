DWTS Alum Makes Major Legal Move

A former runner-up from “Dancing with the Stars” recently revealed details of a lawsuit she filed against the Church of Scientology. Leah Remini has been open in her criticism of the organization after spending years practicing Scientology, and her latest move is a significant one.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Remini Alleges Harassment & Damage to Her Career

On August 2, the former “Dancing with the Stars” finalist took to Instagram to reveal the latest action she took regarding her previous connections to the Church of Scientology. Remini’s post included an image of a press release and she included a lengthy caption explaining what she had done.

“I just wanted to share some important news. After 17 years of harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation, I am filing a lawsuit against Scientology and David Miscavige,” she explained.

As The Guardian detailed, Miscavige is the leader of the Church of Scientology. He joined the organization as a teen and took over the top position when Scientology creator L. Ron Hubbard died in 1986.

The press release detailed that Remini filed the lawsuit in California while demanding the Church of Scientology, and related entities, “cease and desist its alleged practices of harassment, defamation, and other unlawful conduct against anyone who Scientology has labeled as an ‘enemy.'” In addition, the release stated, “It also requests compensatory and punitive damages to compensate Remini for the harm she alleges Scientology has inflicted on her and her career.”

Remini Received an Outpouring of Support

In July, Remini celebrated the 10-year anniversary of when she publicly revealed she had left Scientology. In announcing her lawsuit, Remini asserted, “While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology’s final objective of silencing me has not been achieved.” Remini received a lot of support in response to the news of her lawsuit filing.

“You are a phenomenal advocate. Be proud of your stamina and passion because this is not easy work,” commented one supporter.

“Your courage is remarkable. I applaud you, and anyone, who speaks out against an organization that is based on scare tactics and intimidation,” added another.

“You are so brave and strong. A real super hero. Praying for your safety and to win this fight,” someone else wrote.

The Church of Scientology Issued a Response

On August 3, TMZ shared details from a statement sent to them by the Church of Scientology, in reaction to Remini’s lawsuit. It referred Remini’s “obsession” related to the organization, insisting, “if Remini can no longer get a job, she has nobody to blame but herself.” The statement indicated the organization is “not intimidated by Remini’s latest act of blatant harassment and attempt to prevent truthful free speech.”

According to TMZ, the statement also referenced to Remini as “a horrible person and toxic to so many who have the misfortune to come in contact with her,” adding she was an “anti-free speech bigot.”

Remini shared the same information about filing the lawsuit via her Twitter page, and the support was overwhelming there as well.

“Read their statement & delivery for lack of a better word defensive. It’s a bit alarming to read from a religious organization,” one Twitter user noted of the Church of Scientology’s response. That person added, “Their reaction to this, felt by their words. Gives one pause. Suppose they’re exercising their rights? So shall you! Courageous, take care.”

“Fight girl! You got this! No one deserves to be put through what you’ve been put through. I can’t wait to see you win this,” tweeted someone else.