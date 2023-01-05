‘Bachelor Nation’ Goes Wild Over Controversial Star’s Hair Transformation

A former contestant from “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” is looking different these days. Logan Palmer just debuted a new haircut, and it was a major change that generated a lot of buzz among fans.

Palmer first appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He caused waves by asking to switch from Recchia’s group of men to Windey’s, and then he had to cut his journey sick when he reportedly got COVID-19. Palmer then went on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and his search for love did not go much better there. He left Mexico single and seemingly remains single now. In new Instagram posts, Palmer revealed he had changed things up with his look, and fans did not hold back in sharing their thoughts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Logan Palmer Shocked Fans With a Short Haircut

In an Instagram story on January 3, Palmer shared a glimpse of his new look. The photo was shared in “The Bachelor” sub on Reddit as well, and fans had plenty to say. When Palmer shared the selfie of his new, very short, haircut, he wrote, “To my middle part brothers: sorry I let you down. I will be back.” The reaction from “Bachelor Nation” was varied, with nearly 170 comments building on the Reddit post.

“Logan why would you do this to us?” questioned one fan who did not seem won over by Palmer’s short cut.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Compared Palmer’s New Look to Other Celebrities

“The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” fans may not have fallen in love with Palmer’s new look upon first glance, but several of them thought he looked like someone famous.

“I didn’t see the subreddit scrolling through and thought Matthew McConaughey got a bee sting,” commented another Redditor.

“Looks like Karev from greys anatomy,” someone else suggested, referencing former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Justin Chambers.

“He looks like younger Woody Harrelson,” noted a different commenter.

“Giving kevin federline vibes,” countered someone who saw a resemblance to Britney Spears’ ex-husband.

FewFewFew “Bachelor Nation” fans embraced Palmer’s short haircut and there was definitely a consensus that the angle of the selfie did him no favors. More than one person suggested he looked like he had just been released from jail, or was on his way to the TLC show “Love After Lockup.” Several Redditors also noted Palmer can look substantially different from one photo to the next.

“Seems like he’s trying to look as bad as possible using the most unflattering angle deliberately? I’m so confused. He has to know that doesn’t look good,” questioned another person.

“He looks different every time we see him,” noted a different poster.

“Lmfao he knows what he’s doing. Social media king,” countered a supporter.

Palmer did not find love on reality television, and he did not exactly win over “The Bachelorette” fans with his new look. Despite that, he seems to be enjoying his day-to-day life right now. He has filled his Instagram page with updates showing him hanging out with other guys from his season, getting a new tattoo, promoting products, and playing music. Fans may not love the haircut, but it looks as if many “Bachelor Nation” fans are curious enough about Palmer’s life to see what comes next for him.