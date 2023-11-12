Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Are Married: ‘It’s Locked Down’

Season 7 “Bachelor in Paradise” lovebirds Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are officially married. The couple decided to have two wedding celebrations, and the first just happened with Pepin’s extended family in Puerto Rico.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kenny Braasch & Marie Pepin Wed in Puerto Rico

Bachelor in Paradise's Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Are Married! Inside the Puerto Rico Wedding! (Exclusive) https://t.co/P33XcLKNNb — People (@people) November 12, 2023

People revealed the first official photos from Braasch and Pepin’s wedding in Puerto Rico. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars tied the knot on November 11 in front of 65 loved ones. They chose the Hacienda Don Carmelo in Vega Baja for the event.

The couple wanted their initial wedding to be “more intimate” than what they would experience with a big event. Pepin felt a destination wedding would be “smaller, easier to manage,” and the fact it was where many of her extended family members live was a big bonus.

Two special attendees at Pepin and Braasch’s wedding were their two dogs, Monster and Dice. “We definitely wanted to have our dogs included, so they flew out here with us,” the bride shared. She admitted, “That was a bit of an adventure.”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Chose a Special Date

November 11 as a wedding date held a lot of special meaning to Pepin. She told People, “I believe in signs and numbers, and so 11/11 is obviously seen as a special number and it means good things.”

Not only that, but the “Bachelor in Paradise” couple’s wedding day fell on Veteran’s Day, which is also meaningful to Pepin. She noted he is a veteran who served for 25 years, and this was an opportunity to honor that.

Unfortunately, Pepin shared, “He hasn’t had the best association or memories with Veteran’s Day, so hopefully this year we’ll change that and for Veterans Days moving forward.”