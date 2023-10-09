Mari Pepin Celebrates Rodeo-Themed Bachelorette Party in Texas Ahead of Wedding to Kenny Braasch

Mari Pepin celebrated with a bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Kenny Braasch. The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple became engaged during the season 7 finale of the ABC dating show in 2021, and two years later, their wedding day is looming.

A little more than a month before her big day, Pepin’s celebration with her girlfriends took place in Austin, Texas.

Here’s what you need to know

Mari Pepin Shared Photos from Her ‘Last Rodeo’ Themed Bachelorette Bash

Pepin and her pals traveled to Austin, Texas for a stay at the boutique hotel, Hotel VanZandt.

During the getaway, Pepin shared a video of her wearing a white minidress and cowboy hat. “Snippet of my #bacheloretteparty so far! Just one more day in Austin, can’t wait to share everything from this amazing trip!!! 😍🥳🎀🪩✨🩷” she captioned the clip.

A few days later, she shared a more detailed summary of the trip. Photos that she shared included a group shot with her closest girls dressed in sundresses. The bride-to-be stood out in a white lace mini dress.

Another photo showed the group wearing swimsuits as they posed in front of metallic balloons that spelled out “Last Rodeo.” Pepin once again wore white, this time a cut-out swimsuit.

Another shot featured the girls wearing jeans, except the bride who sparkled in a shimmery miniskirt and matching crop top. There was also a pose of the group wearing the obligatory cowboy hats and boots for one of their nights out, as well as a pink-themed outing.

Other photo ops took place on a boat, where Pepin rocked a rhinestone-studded silver hat with the word “Bride” embellished on it.

Pepin was also photographed enjoying a cotton candy confection from Swirl Chicago.

Personalized gift bags for the group include t-shirts that said “Austin, TX” and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Pepin captioned her Instagram post to thank her friends for the special bachelorette weekend. She later shared more videos, including one of her presidential suite.

“Beyond grateful to these girls for making my #bacheloretteparty completely unforgettable!!!” she wrote. “We had sooooo much fun in Austin and I don’t even know where to begin, so this is just post 1/x!” she teased.

Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Are Having 2 Weddings

Plenty more celebrating is to come because Pepin and Braasch will have two weddings— one in Chicago, Illinois, and another in Puerto Rico. The couple told BachelorNation.com that their wedding in Puerto Rico will come first. In November 2023. They will exchange vows a second time in Chicago in March 2024, per Us Weekly.

In April 2022, Pepin told the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast that she has “a lot of extended family” in Puerto Rico, so she wants to have an outdoor, tropical-themed ceremony there.

“That’s where I’m from,” she also explained to Us. “A lot of my family is still there, so it’s just kind of what I always envisioned for my wedding. I’m really glad that he’s happy to oblige me in that aspect.”

