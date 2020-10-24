Matt James Has Handed out His First Rose of ‘The Bachelor’

While viewers are tuned into Clare Crawley’s potential love story on The Bachelorette, Matt James is busy looking for his potential wife.

Filming is underway for season 25 of The Bachelor at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. James met his suitors on October 10, reports Reality Steve.

Stop reading now if you want to avoid spoilers on James’ season of The Bachelor.

As is customary for night one, James has handed out his first rose of the season. The first impression rose is handed out to the constant who makes the best impression on night one and often indicates who is a front-runner throughout the season.

According to Reality Steve, James’ first impression rose went to Abigail Heringer.

She Is From Salem, Oregon

Heringer is a native of Salem, Oregon. Her mother, Suzie Heringer, recently spoke with the local paper, Statesman-Journal, about watching her daughter on the show.

“I jokingly told her to remember her grandparents will be watching. I know that will stick with her,” she told the publication.

Heringer’s parents still live in Salem, where her father, Weston Heringer III, is a pediatric dentist. Her younger brothers are out of the house, with Alistar attending Oregon State University and Stuard attending the boarding school, Shattuck-St. Mary’s, in Minnesota.

Heringer currently lives in Portland with her sister Rachel.

She Has Cochlear Implants

Heringer and her sister Rachel were both born with congenital hearing loss reports the Statesman-Journal.

“I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss,” her mother, Suzie, told the publication. She continued, “It’s something she usually doesn’t talk about.”

Rachel received her cochlear implant when she was 2 years old, at the time the youngest patient to undergo the surgery at Oregon Health & Science University. Heringer also underwent cochlear implantation surgery when she was 2, reports the Salem-based paper.

“With her disability, if that can impact one other person, it’s worth sharing the story,” said Suzie.

She Works in Finance

Heringer was studious in high school, with the Statesman-Journal reporting she graduated from South Salem High School in 2013 after earning “nearly a perfect grade-point average” in the International Baccalaureate program.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Linfield College. Heringer works at Opus Agency as a Client Financial Manager, though she was recently furloughed.

She Plays Golf

The Statesman-Journal referred to Heringer as “an accomplished junior golfer.” She led her high school to victory in the Central Valley Conference tournament at Illahe Hills Country Club in 2013, reports USA Today High School Sports, coming in second place for individuals.

“It was kind of a struggle,” she told the publication. “My drives were all over the place today. I had a lot of tap ins and my putting was moderate.

She continued, “I wasn’t sinking putts, but I wasn’t missing them by miles either. My goal for the season was to break 80 every round, so of course I’m a little disappointed, but this is a harder course, so I can’t expect a whole lot.”

While attending Linfield College, Heringer continued to play the sport. Her first time medaling was in her freshman year during the Linfield/Lewis & Clark Dual at Michelbook Country Club according to Linfield College’s sports page.

