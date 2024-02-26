‘Bachelor’ Star Talks Potential Proposal & Wedding

A former lead from “The Bachelor” has started talking about what may be on the horizon in terms of his plans with his final rose recipient. Matt James ended his season having chosen Rachael Kirkconnell. However, their relationship was rocky off-camera and at the time the season 25 finale aired, they were not together.

Luckily, James and Kirkconnell reunited shortly after their “Bachelor” finale aired and they seem to be in a good place now. He has even teased that a proposal may be coming not too far down the road.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Talk About Their Vision for a Wedding Frequently

James talked about his relationship with Kirkconnell during the February 7 episode of the “Amy and T.J. Podcast” with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

“The Bachelor” star mentioned that Kirkconnell had been a guest at a lot of weddings in recent months. Robach then asked him how often he gets asked about his own potential wedding to Kirkconnell.

He replied, “It’s constant, but I get it. Our relationship and love was so public and is still so public that everyone has a vested interest in when that’s happening.”

James then explained, “We wouldn’t be together if that wasn’t the end goal. The longer we’ve been together, the more of a reality that is becoming.”

“Especially when we go to weddings together, and we start to bounce ideas off each other, we just kind of start to create our own perfect wedding, which is fun,” James continued.

He added, “So when we leave places and venues and travel in countries, we’re like, ‘Would you wanna get married over here?'”

On February 22, “The Bachelor” star talked with People about a possible proposal. He reiterated, “We wouldn’t be together if that wasn’t the same goal.” James added, “I’m definitely excited for what the future looks like with us.”

‘The Bachelor’ Star Plans to Do ‘Something Special’ When the Time Comes

While James didn’t want to pin down a timeline for when a proposal might happen, he noted, “It is going to be something special because Rachael’s very special.”

“The Bachelor” star gushed over Kirkconnell’s cooking, sharing, “She makes the best everything.” He added, “I love to eat out, but there’s nothing I love more than a home-cooked meal.”

He may love eating Kirkconnell’s home cooking, but he admitted the proposal won’t happen at home. “It’s a little more than getting engaged on the couch!”

During his time chatting with Holmes and Robach, James explained that his relationship with Kirkconnell is strong because “We focus on each other.”

He added that he doesn’t think either of them feels public pressure to stay together. “When you’ve been together as long as we have, there’s love there,” he said.

James declared, “We were made for each other.”

Some fans of “The Bachelor” took to Reddit to share their thoughts on James’ proposal teases. There are quite a few who feel as if James is hesitant to commit, while others are eager to see the couple tie the knot.

“It’s crazy that Matt would be only the second Bachelor in the history of the show to marry his [final one] if it happens. Given everything he and Rachael went through, it’s kind of amazing,” one Redditor commented.

“They are definitely going to get married,” read another comment regarding James’ comments during the podcast appearance.

“Yeah, I feel like he gave just enough to keep that door open but nothing concrete. ‘We talk about what type of wedding we want’ is not ‘we talk about marriage,'” another Redditor noted.