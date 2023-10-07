Matt James’ Unconventional Nickname for Rachael Kirkconnell Explained

The Bachelor star Matt James is still going strong with his final rose recipient, Rachael Kirkconnell, and he recently paid tribute to her on her birthday.

As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, James and Kirkconnell navigated some rough moments as season 25 aired in early 2021. The couple did not get engaged at the end of their season, and they even split briefly after filming ended. The two reunited not long after that, though, and they have been together ever since.

In the tribute James posted on social media for Kirkconnell’s birthday, he revealed the nickname he uses for her. Fans were quite curious about the reason he chose it, and he shared the scoop.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt James Refers to Rachael Kirkconnell ‘Gamora’

On September 26, “The Bachelor” star posted a video on his Instagram page that included a number of highlights from the couple’s relationship over the past couple of years. He used Justin Bieber’s “All That Matters” as the background sound and started his caption with, “Happy birthday Gamora 💚🎂.”

The video began with a moment from a Sacramento Kings basketball game. The team’s mascot, Slamson the lion, was seen on bended knee in front of Kirkconnell with a huge, fake, diamond ring in one hand. Kirkconnell looked over her shoulder to James, who was filming from behind her, and joked, “Take note,” clearly teasing her interest in an engagement.

The birthday tribute provided a fairly thorough glimpse into the fun Kirkconnell and James have had over the course of their relationship so far. In the caption of his post, “The Bachelor” star noted that he is often asked why he uses the nickname “Gamora” for Kirkconnell.

“People always ask why I have your number saved as ‘Gamora’ and it’s a simple answer,” he wrote. James continued, “Because in the most unlikely of circumstances, against all odds.. Star-Lord (me obviously) and Gamora (YOU) found each other and fell in love.”

Cinema Blend explains that Star-Lord and Gamora are fictional characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The site notes, “When these two met in 2014’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ both their lives changed forever.”

Bachelor Nation Fans Are Rooting for Kirkconnell & James to Go the Distance

James closed out the caption of his birthday tribute by writing a sentimental bit specifically for Kirkconnell. “You’re the best part of everyday, I love you & can’t wait to create more memories with you,” the former “Bachelor” and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant gushed.

While James chose to turn off the ability for followers to comment on that particular post, both “Dancing with the Stars” and Bachelor Nation friends and fans showed their love anyway. The post garnered over 100,000 “likes,” with fellow reality television stars like Haley Ferguson, Chelsea Vaughn, Jade Roper, Victoria Fuller, Mike Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, and Jenna Johnson tapping the heart icon.

The post was shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit and generated a lot of discussion. Many Redditors admitted they did not necessarily expect James and Kirkconnell to last when their season first ended. The fact the duo remains together has been a pleasant surprise for many franchise fans.

One poster noted, “This relationship really did defy all the odds. Good for them!”

“I know it’s unpopular, but they are my faves,” admitted a fan.

Someone else gushed, “I love them so much 🫶🏼 he needs to put a ring on it already!!!!”

Another Redditor shared, “I legit think they’re the cutest, normal couple and if they ever break up, it’ll be for normal reasons but I hope they don’t and have a bunch of little foodie babies!”

The “foodie babies” remark was a nod to how much Kirkconnell and James love good food and post about it on social media. It’s been a long-standing routine for James, in particular, to post photos and videos of Kirkconnell taking large bites of good food.

“These two seem the most genuinely head over heels, smitten, end-game in love with each other to me. Like out of basically every other [Bachelor Nation] couple, this is the one that would make me question my investment into strangers love lives,” a different commenter declared.