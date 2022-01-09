Maurissa Gunn’s New Post Has Fans Convinced She & Riley Christian Split

Rumors that Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian have split have hit a fever pitch. The couple, who got engaged on the finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” back in 2021, has not spoken out about the rumors, but there have been plenty of signs that things between them have ended.

Heavy reached out to Riley for comment, but has not heard back.

For starters, fans on Reddit noticed that Maurissa and Riley didn’t appear to spend New Year’s Eve together. Beyond that, the two haven’t posted together in a couple of weeks — and it seems as though Maurissa deleted a few recent photos of her and Riley from her Instagram feed.

Although Maurissa and Riley have been mum on the status of their engagement, there are some new clues that the two have gone their separate ways, and fans are convinced that an announcement is on its way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maurissa Shared an Instagram Story That Had Fans Thinking She’s Single

On January 8, 2022, Maurissa took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself with an interesting caption. “Random urge to do my hair knowing I don’t have any hair products in my house,” Maurissa wrote. Fans wondered if this meant that she recently moved out of the apartment that she shared with Riley.

“The caption might mean that she has already moved out of Riley’s apartment [and] back to Atlanta,” one Redditor wrote, starting a new thread on the rumored split.

“The thing I’m mostly wondering about is whether she moved out without Riley knowing because wouldn’t she pack up her stuff before moving out of his apartment?? Maybe they had a big fight and she had to get out asap,” someone else commented.

“I mean it’s very obvious they broke up so I don’t doubt it. At this point I don’t think it’s a matter of if they broke up but when they’ll actually announce it. The messy part of me is curious what went down right before NYE though, I def feel like some mess happened because that’s when all the subtweets/shady likes happened and she was with her friend on NYE,” a third comment read.

Maurissa Chose a Song About Cheating & Lying to Accompany Her Instagram Video

Maurissa looked into the camera and played with her hair with a big smile across her face in her latest Instagram Story. It was the song that was playing in the background, however, that caused a stir.

Maurissa was listening to the song “A Lot” by 21 Savage, and the specific lyrics that played during the video were, “How many times did you cheat? (A lot). How many times did you lie? (A lot).”

Couple that with the fact that Maurissa wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in the video, and most fans are convinced that this relationship has ended.

The duo had previously decided to join Cameo to make some extra money post-“Paradise.” Their Cameo was paused as of the time of this writing.

“Riley and Maurissa [are] currently not taking any requests at this moment,” a message on their Cameo page reads.

READ NEXT: Here’s What’s Going on With Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt