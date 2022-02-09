Maurissa Gunn & Riley Christian’s Split Just Got More Complicated

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian have split less than six months after getting engaged on the finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” which aired on October 5, 2021.

Although things seemed to be going incredibly well for the former couple, something happened around the holidays that couldn’t be repaired. The two decided to break things off, and made the announcement through a joint statement a short while later.

“We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” the statement given to People magazine read.

Maurissa and Riley did not share any more details about the reason behind their decision, and some new information makes things sound a bit more complicated than what the public was previously led to believe.

Natasha Parker Blamed the Quick Lifestyle Change for the Split

Although Maurissa and Riley chose not to speak out about the details of their split, Maurissa’s pal Natasha Parker gave fans some insight into what went wrong.

“I think that they just have very different lives, at least from my understanding from what she was saying. And she completely integrated into his life, and I think she that kind of missed, you know, her family, she missed her friends, and, the distance and everything,” Natasha said on the January 27, 2022, episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“Moving to New York is not easy. It’s just not an easy thing,” Natasha continued, later adding that the former couple decided to wait to share the news of the split to make sure that they were really over.

Natasha seemed to get everything wrapped up in a bow for Maurissa and Riley, who are undoubtedly still healing from heartbreak. However, another “Paradise” alum stirred up some chatter on Twitter, and some fans are finding themselves confused.

Demi Burnett Said There’s More to the Split Than What’s Being Reported

Demi Burnett, who met Maurissa and Riley while on “Bachelor in Paradise,” took to Twitter on February 3, 2022, to share some information about the former couple’s split.

“Y’all got the Maurissa and Riley break up SO WRONG,” Demi tweeted. “I want attention?? NO I’m mad at the BS being portrayed! I don’t want to talk about it bc it’s stressful and not my business to tell! BUT LOOK DEEPER LISTEN TO UR INTUITION,” she wrote in another tweet.

Some fans were quick to notice that Maurissa liked the tweets. Fans took to Reddit to discuss.

“I’m so confused lol. I didn’t know there was much speculation about the reasoning behind their breakup,” one person wrote.

“She commented under this tweet that she doesn’t want to talk about it because it is stressful . I am confused,” another comment read.

“Maurissa liked the tweets. I don’t understand why she just won’t spill what happened. Lot of people think she was too much but people also think he cheated. Also it’s been close to two months like why now are they stirring this back up again?” a third person questioned.

“What does this even mean?” a fourth Redditor asked.

