Michael Allio Has Taken a Big Step in His Relationship With Danielle Maltby

Michael Allio really connected with Danielle Maltby on season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The two bonded over loss, as they had each tragically lost a significant other in the past.

Allio’s wife, Laura Ritter-Allio, died in 2019 after a battle with breast cancer. She was first diagnosed at the age of 32 — when her and Allio’s son was just 7-months-old.

In 2011, Maltby’s then-fiance Nick Haag died. “I was engaged and five and a half years ago he passed away. He overdosed on drugs and I found him. I didn’t know he was an addict so it was a complete shock,” she said on an episode of “The Bachelor,” according to Newsweek.

Allio and Maltby had known of one another before heading to Mexico but spent quite a bit of time talking and they eventually fell in love. Although their time on the show didn’t end in an engagement, the two are still together — and things appear to be going extremely well. In fact, Allio has introduced his son to Maltby and they all spent the holidays together.

Maltby & Allio’s Son Have Hung Out a Number of Times

After “Paradise” ended, Maltby decided that she would move to Ohio to be closer to Allio so that they could give their relationship a real shot. Although the two aren’t moving in together, they are excited to be living in the same state soon.

“I’m so excited for Dani to move here. I think our timeline is in the next two or three months. She has to get some things organized in Nashville and has to find a job and a place here in Ohio. We’re not going to move in together yet; she’s going to have a separate spot,” Allio said during a Q&A on his Instagram Stories in December 2022, according to Bachelor Nation.

And while many people may have just assumed that Allio had introduced his son James to his new girlfriend, he confirmed it in an Instagram video that he and Maltby both shared on January 15, 2023.

“I’m in the clouds and never wanna come down,” he captioned the post. In it, Maltby could be seen with James on various outings, including a trip to Disney on Ice.

Fans Loved Seeing Allio’s Son Bonding With Maltby

Allio doesn’t introduce his son to all of the women that he dates and has really done his best to keep James as a priority in his life. However, things are definitely serious enough with Maltby that Allio wanted to mesh his two worlds, which fans truly loved to see.

“Love this!!! Love seeing Danielle build her bond with James. Y’all are the cutest!!” one person commented on Allio’s recent post.

“Omg not me crying , as a fellow young widow i hope to find this. GOD BLESS YALL,” someone else added.

While this probably wasn’t the first time that Maltby met James, it’s the first time that Allio shared them all together on social media. Maltby is getting to know her boyfriend’s son little by little and seems really excited to be a part of his life.

“I can’t wait to spend Christmas with Michael and James,” she said in and interview with Bachelor Nation ahead of the 2022 holidays.

