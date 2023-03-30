Michelle Money’s Daughter Goes in for Surgery

A fan-favorite former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” is asking for support. Michelle Money opened up in an Instagram post about her daughter, Brielle Money, needing brain surgery, and she quickly received a lot of love in response.

In March 2020, the former “Bachelor” star revealed her daughter Brielle had been in a serious skateboarding accident. As E! Online detailed, Brielle was hospitalized for 26 days and was in a coma for part of that time. As the then 15-year-old recovered, Brielle needed to learn how to talk, eat, and walk again. When Brielle was released from the hospital, Michelle shared in an Instagram post, “I am incredibly grateful for her speedy recovery yet I know we have a long road still ahead of us.” Now, three years later, Michelle revealed that Brielle’s long road of recovery is still a work in progress.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Money Detailed Brielle’s Need for Brain Surgery

On March 30, the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star posted a sweet video of Brielle along with a lengthy caption on her Instagram page. The video featured Brielle lip-syncing to the song “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana,” and it seemed the perfect clip to go with Michelle’s caption. “Three years ago today my daughter @briellemoney got into an accident that almost took her life,” she wrote. Michelle noted that Brielle received a traumatic brain injury that had a major impact on her life and plans for the future. She explained, “It has been the most challenging thing to witness as her mother.” Over the course of the past three years, Michelle and Brielle have navigated “wonderful highs and devastating lows.” A recent low, it seems, was the revelation that Brielle needed brain surgery.

“Unfortunately we recently discovered that a bone in her skull never healed properly and she has some brain and spinal fluid seeping into the back of her ear which can cause meningitis amongst other issues,” Michelle explained. She noted Brielle would be going into surgery to remedy the issue, and the “Bachelor Nation” star would appreciate prayers. While it was not considered a high-risk surgery, Michelle explained, it was still worrying. She added, “This daughter of mine is a fighter! She is strong beyond belief… She is such a joy and such a light in this world!” Based on what Michelle wrote, it sounded as if Brielle’s surgery was scheduled to take place on March 31.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Stepped up for Michelle & Brielle

Fans and followers of Michelle’s immediately responded to her Instagram post with love and support. A number of people recalled Brielle’s initial accident, sharing how worried they were at the time. Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe commented, “So much love to her, and to you!!!” and “Bachelor in Paradise” veteran Sarah Herron wrote, “Love and prayers to you both, we all love your family and sweet Brielle! She is a fighter!”

“Love you and Brielle so much. Telling CJ to cover her in love and safety and I know both of our dads are making sure the procedure will go smoothly,” wrote former “Bachelor” contestant Ashley Spivey. Her comment referenced both her father and Michelle’s, both of whom have passed away, as well as Spivey’s stillborn son CJ.

“Prayers for the strength and knowledge of the surgeon! Prayers for Bri for healing! Bri had a rally of love and prayers 3 years ago, we will be here again now,” added another supporter.