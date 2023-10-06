Noah Erb & Abigail Heringer Are Eager to ‘Get Hitched’

During season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer quickly started to fall for one another. Sadly, their romance hit a snag toward the end of filming, and they split. The two later reunited, and have been going strong ever since. In August, Erb proposed to Heringer.

The couple recently held an engagement party to celebrate with their loved ones, and the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars indicated they are full-steam ahead on planning their wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Held the Party at Their New Home

On October 1, Heringer shared tidbits from the couple’s engagement party on her Instagram page. She began the caption by writing, “forever & ever 🕊️.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star continued, “We had the best night ever celebrating our engagement!” They threw the engagement party at their new home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that they have been renovating.

In July, Heringer revealed the news of the couple’s big move from California to Oklahoma. She posted the scoop on Instagram and explained, “About to enter our Chip and Joanna Gaines era because your girl bought her very first house!!!” She admitted the home “needs a little TLC but I couldn’t be more in love 🥹🫶🏼 excited to start our next chapter and for all the memories we’ll create here!!”

As soon as Heringer and Erb moved in, they started tearing things apart. A September Instagram post of Heringer’s noted the house was built in the 1940s, and the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars had torn out a lot of the existing floor coverings, removed some walls, repainted, and replaced a lot of what had previously been in the house.

The couple has made a lot of progress on the home renovations, but they have quite a bit to go yet. Despite the house not being fully refinished yet, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars decided they were ready to hold their engagement party there anyway.

Heringer admitted, “It wasn’t easy planning our first party with an empty house but I couldn’t be more in love with how it turned out! Now let’s finish our house and get hitched already hehe.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Friends & Fans Thought the Event Looked Perfect

The photos Heringer included in her engagement party post showed the beautiful setup the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars created for their event. They held the party in the backyard of their new home, and she mentioned they had a lot of help pulling things together.

“Noah and I have been asking ourselves how we got so lucky with the best family and friends who let us borrow table[s] and chairs, offered to help us set up and took the time to celebrate us.”

The couple’s new dog Maki wore a bandana around his neck designed to look like a tuxedo that read “Best Dog,” and he joined in on the celebration. The backyard was beautifully decorated with flowers and twinkle lights, and the couple glowed as they enjoyed the event.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans and franchise friends gushed over the couple’s fabulous event.

“Incredible,” declared former “The Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark.

“So sweet and beautiful 🥹💓 the last black and white photo is literally movie vibes,” detailed Hannah Godwin.

Brittany Galvin added, “A real life fairy tale.”

A fan noted, “Something so comfortable and welcoming about these photos!”

“This is so ethereal and lovely, and seems just perfect for the two of you!! So thrilled you two found your perfect match,” shared someone else.