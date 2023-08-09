Fan-Favorite ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Pair Gets Engaged: SEE IT

Fans of “The Bachelor” franchise have been eagerly waiting for engagement news regarding a favorite season 7 “Bachelor in Paradise” pair. Now, it has finally happened.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer fell for one another on the beach two years ago while filming in Mexico, but they split before the finale. Luckily, they found their way back to one another off-screen and have been together ever since. The couple has been making big changes in their lives lately, and now it’s all happening as an engaged couple.

Here’s what you need to know:

Noah Erb Planned a Romantic Proposal for Abigail Heringer

On August 9, Heringer shared the exciting news in an Instagram post. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ’em all,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star wrote in the caption.

According to People, Erb proposed on August 8 at a La Jolla beachfront home. He had both a photographer and videographer there, who both happened to be friends of theirs already, and Erb said, “It was stunning and exactly what she was hoping for!”

Additional friends were at the home in La Jolla ready to join Erb and Heringer in celebrating, and the place was decorated with pink and red roses and rose petals. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star chose an engagement ring from Keyzar Jewelry that included a hidden halo, pave-set band, and 4-carat oval diamond.

Erb explained he had initially planned to propose a month later than this. However, the couple is planning to move from California to Oklahoma, where Heringer bought a home, and the timeline on that changed. Given the shift to an earlier moving date, Erb moved up his proposal timeline.

Erb Scrambled & Completely Surprised Heringer

Once Erb decided to move up the proposal, he reached out for help. He told People he called Heringer’s parents and filled them in, and he also leaned on a “Bachelor in Paradise” bestie to get everything in place. “Thomas [Jacobs] helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours,” Erb explained.

Heringer had been led to believe Erb and Jacobs were off playing pickleball together the day of the surprise proposal. Then, she believed, they were all meeting up with Jacobs’ fiancee, former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin, at a friend’s house to watch the sunset. “She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean,” Erb revealed.

Erb added, “She was crying right when she saw the roses and both of us were emotional during my speech while watching the sunset.” The newly-engaged “Bachelor in Paradise” has additional celebrations planned, which will include attending the last Taylor Swift concert on this leg of her Eras tour together.

The couple’s Bachelor Nation friends and fans went wild over the engagement news.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! Screaming crying throwing up! Love you both so so much,” gushed fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” star Serena Pitt.

“So unbelievably happy for you kiddos, love you so much,” added Kufrin.

“Crying happy tears!! God bless you both so happy for y’all,” wrote “The Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell.

“IM SOBBING IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO,” hollered season 8 “Bachelor in Paradise” star Serene Russell.

A fan commented, “I have never been more excited for people I have never met. ❤️ y’all are so perfect for each other!”

Someone else declared, “The outfit, the photos, the location, the RING. Perfection. So excited for you!”