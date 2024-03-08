Fans Think a ‘Bachelor’ Star Is Dating a Co-Star

A former lead from “The Bachelor” seems as if he may be on the way to finding love again. Season 24 lead Peter Weber was unsuccessful in finding love within Bachelor Nation. However, fans think he may have had better luck while participating in season 2 of Peacock’s “The Traitors.”

Rumors have been swirling that a couple of season 2 “Traitors” cast members were getting cozy with one another during filming. Now, fans see signs they think signal that those two cozy cast members were Weber and “Love Island” alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Buzzing Over the Possibility Peter Weber & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Are Together

The buzz started after “Traitors” cast member Mercedes “MJ” Javid spilled some tea on the show. As a fan noted in “The Traitors” subreddit, Javid said some season 2 cast members had been hooking up during filming.

This generated some speculation about who might have been involved. It did not take long for the possibility of Weber and Cülcüloğlu being that couple to pop up.

“Ekin Su and Peter makes sooo much sense based on nothing but vibes,” one Redditor suggested.

“Ekin and pete are both so chaotic in their own ways i would love to see it,” added another poster.

Several posters questioned whether Cülcüloğlu would have been available for some hanky panky in “The Traitors” castle. She was previously involved with Davide Sanclimenti of “Love Island.”

According to The Mirror, she announced her breakup with Sanclimenti in January. The two won “Love Island” in 2022, but their relationship was rocky on and off before their split.

Peter Weber’s Mother Added Fuel to the Speculation Fire

The idea of Weber dating Cülcüloğlu gained traction after “The Bachelor” star’s mom posted a photo on her Instagram page. On February 29, Barbara Weber posted a picture showing her in Los Angeles with her daughter-in-law, Kristine Weber, and Cülcüloğlu.

“Ladies Afternoon on Sunset 💕,” Barb wrote in the caption. She held a bouquet of pink roses as the other two ladies stood on either side of her.

“Not barb hard launching Ekin Su & Peter,” one follower commented.

Trishelle Cannatella, who also competed on season 2 of “The Traitors,” commented “Family pic 🥰❤️.”

“This is the love island and bachelor crossover I needed. I’m obsessed 😍😍😍😍,” someone else wrote.

“@ekinsuofficial oh my ~ this would be amazing to see her and @pilot_pete together! 😍😍,” another reply read.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Says the Two Are Just ‘Really, Really Good Friends’

Barb has also commented on some of Cülcüloğlu’s recent Instagram posts. In one instance, on a February 18 post featuring the “Love Island” star wearing a red dress, Barb wrote, “Absolutely stunning 🔥.”

Cülcüloğlu and Barb also happen to be following one another on Instagram. In addition, “The Bachelor” star’s sister-in-law and father follow the beauty and she, in return, follows them. Peter’s dad only follows 70 people, and his list includes only a couple of other reality television people.

People in “The Bachelor” subreddit are speculating about the duo too.

One Redditor wrote, “Team Peter and Ekin Su 100%!!!”

“Ekin Su and Pilot Pete are my roman empire,” declared another poster.

“Pete dating Ekin makes me like him more, 😭” quipped someone else.

In an interview published by Entertainment Weekly on March 5, Peter was asked about a romance with Cülcüloğlu. He replied, “Listen, I have all the love in the world for Ekin-Su. We had a great relationship on this show and post, but we’re just really good friends.”

“The Bachelor” star added, “That’s the honest truth of where we’re at. She’s out in London right now; she just entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.” He continued, “Honestly, we’re just really, really good friends. It’s a beautiful friendship that came out of the show.”