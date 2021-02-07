Rachael Kirkconnell’s Cousin Comes Forward With Information Following Accusations of Racism

Rachael Kirkconnell‘s cousin Anastasia has come forward to talk about the recent controversy surrounding The Bachelor star.

As previously reported by Heavy, a Reddit user shared a couple of photos of a woman who looked like Kirkconnell at an “Old South” ball. This particular event, which is described as an “antebellum plantation-themed ball,” took place in 2018 — during Kirkconnell’s senior year of college.

Anastasia talked to The Sun and confirmed the photos were indeed of her cousin. While she says that they aren’t a “positive look,” she also shared that she doesn’t believe Kirkconnell is racist.

“[Rachael] did not have racist intent but she really messed up on this one. I don’t believe she is racist even after this coming to light. But I think it’s going to be harder to defend this one,” Anastasia told The Sun.

She went on to say that once Kirkconnell experienced “deeply ingrained racism in Greek life,” she dropped out of her sorority.

Rachael Kirkconnell Has Not Released a Statement, but Is Expected to, According to Reality Steve

It has been nearly 24 hours since these photos of Kirkconnell were posted on Reddit, and the reality star still has not spoken out.

According to Reality Steve, however, Kirkconnell’s statement is “imminent.” His spoilers have confirmed that Matt James, who is ABC’s first Black Bachelor, chooses Kirkconnell on the show’s season finale — and, while the two aren’t engaged, they are still together.

Matt James was previously asked specifically about the controversy surrounding Kirkconnell and some potentially insensitive behavior. Although he didn’t speak directly about Kirkconnell, nor did he address any of the controversies that have haunted her over the past couple of weeks.

“You have to be very careful with what you’re doing on social media,” James said. “And I think that a lot of times, kind of what we dealt with last night, is you hear something on the internet and it’s fact. So I would just warn people to be careful about making accusations before someone’s had a chance to speak on it,” James told Entertainment Tonight. “I would give people the benefit of the doubt and hopefully, she’ll have her time to speak on that,” he added.

Rachael Kirkconnell Allegedly Denounced the Confederate Flag in a Text to Her Cousin, Despite Previously ‘Liking’ a Photo of 2 Women Posing in Front of it

Anastasia shared some family photos with The Sun, and some additional information — such as a screenshot of a text message that Kirkconnell allegedly sent her back in June 2020. In the text, Kirkconnell denounced the confederate flag, and expressed her concern for equality among races.

You can read the text message below (note: Kirkconnell did not add punctuation, and the below is transcribed as such).

“God do not even get my started on confederate flag bullshit. I truly don’t understand how you can’t understand what’s wrong with it!!! And exactly it really is. God made us all and at the end of the day, we are all his children and I hope everyone can realize that one day. And my favorite analogy I’ve seen through this is how you can have five people, and all of them matter, but if one person gets hurt, you aren’t going to try to save all give, but just the one that needs help. And we do!! I hope one day we can open up their minds and help them understand that just because it doesn’t effect (sic) them personally doesn’t mean that it isn’t important or there isn’t something that needs to be fixed,” the text reads.

