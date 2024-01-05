Rachel Lindsay Addresses Divorce for 1st Time Since Husband Bryan Abasolo Filed

Former “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay and her husband of four years, final rose recipient Bryan Abasolo, are ending their marriage. Abasolo filed for divorce and released a statement via Instagram on January 2.

Initially, Lindsay did not release a significant response of any sort. However, she has now briefly addressed the situation and indicated she will open up further when she feels able to do so.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Lindsay Got Emotional When Acknowledging the Situation

During the December 5 episode of Lindsay’s “Higher Learning” podcast with Van Lathan, the former “Bachelorette” star briefly addressed the split with Abasolo.

As soon as the podcast began, Lathan allowed Lindsay to share whatever she wanted about the divorce filing. She took a deep breath and became emotional as she tried to speak.

“The Bachelorette” star sniffled and tried to hold herself together before admitting, “I didn’t think I’d get emotional.” Lindsay shared, “First off, I just want to say thank you for people who reached out, I’m, like, still trying to reply to people.”

Lindsay continued by telling listeners, “You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you. Obviously, it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines.”

“You’re probably wondering why I would even work,” the former “Bachelorette” suggested. “But, to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself,” she admitted.

The Bachelor Nation star continued, “The best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning,’ and so I am going to try my best to get through this podcast.”

While she noted she would do her best to get through the podcast recording, she added, “But, I’m not going to talk about it,” meaning Abasolo’s divorce filing. Lindsay added, “I will, eventually, but now is not the time. I’m just trying to take it day by day.”

Lathan then expertly lightened the mood by saying, “And this is all in reaction, obviously, to Texas losing in the college football playoff.” Lindsay cracked up laughing and replied, “And this is why I wanted to come on ‘Higher Learning.'”

Lindsay Sent Slight Signals Regarding the Split Prior to the Podcast

Prior to her comments on the new “Higher Learning” podcast episode, Lindsay had quietly removed “Abasolo” from her name in her Instagram profile, noted some Reddit users.

In addition, Linday’s pal Justin Sylvester, a correspondent with E! News, shared some tidbits. He joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on the January 3 episode of “Today” and noted he had spoken with “The Bachelorette” star.

“She’s taking it day by day…she’s just trying to pick up the pieces. You know, in survival mode,” Sylvester shared.

Sylvester added, “The weird thing is, you know, she’s super private about her personal life. And it was weird, and kinda telling, you know, he put out a solo statement.”

Lindsay’s pal also noted, “If everybody just gives her privacy right now, I know that when she’s ready to talk she will have a lot to say.”