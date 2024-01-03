Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce From Rachel Lindsay: ‘Family Man’ Needs to ‘Start Anew’

The romance is over for a married couple from “The Bachelorette.” After four years of marriage, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are going their separate ways.

Abasolo filed for divorce on January 2. In addition, he posted a statement about the split on his Instagram page. In his statement, he noted, “I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bryan Abasolo Filed for Divorce in Los Angeles, California

On January 2, People revealed that Abasolo had filed for divorce from Lindsay. The court documents reviewed by the media outlet cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. Sunday, December 31, 2023, was noted as the date of separation.

After news of the divorce filing became public, Abasolo shared a statement via his Instagram Stories and Instagram Feed. “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” he noted.

Abasolo continued, “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far.” “The Bachelorette” winner added, “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

He also wrote, “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go.”

“The Bachelorette” star noted, “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.” He had the comments section of his post closed.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Are Buzzing About the Announcement

Fans are buzzing over the news. On Reddit, some fans of “The Bachelorette” speculated that Lindsay was blindsided by Abasolo’s filing. He’s reportedly asking for spousal support, which is also prompting some criticism.

“The fact that he filed and is asking for support is so sad to me. He does not need the support and I hope Rachel has an ironclad prenup. Def blindsided her,” one fan on Reddit suggested.

“I also think he blindsided her and this wasn’t a mutual decision,” concurred another Redditor.

“I’m betting she thought they were in the process, but didn’t expect it so soon, or today,” another poster added.

“My money is on this. I firmly believe they were probably heading for divorce but to file at 9am on the first business day of the year and have a statement armed and ready for IG? Not a part of the plan. He either loves the publicity/is messy as hell or some shady sh*t went down that he’s trying to get in front of,” someone else speculated.

“Omg I feel so bad for Rachel. I am so shook,” commented another Redditor.

“The Bachelorette” stars met on season 13 of the show. They got engaged in the finale and wed in August 2019. They shared occasional updates for fans on social media. However, Lindsay previously explained they chose to keep their relationship far more private than many other franchise couples.

In November 2023, Lindsay talked with The Messenger about the couple’s journey to have children together. “The Bachelorette” star admitted, “It hasn’t been an easy journey for us.”

Lindsay also told The Messenger, “We’ve had to take steps as far as going to a fertility doctor and getting things checked out and then having very honest conversations about my age, about Bryan’s age and lifestyle choices.” She also noted she was “100% open” to adopting children rather than continuing to pursue having a biological child.

Abasolo did not share specifics regarding his decision to file for divorce from Lindsay. As of this writing, she has not addressed the filing via her social media at all.