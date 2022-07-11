Rachel Recchia Age & Height: How Old and Tall Is the ‘Bachelorette’?

Rachel Recchia made her reality television debut on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

The private plane pilot based in Florida, Recchia won the hearts of many fans, which is likely why the network chose to offer her the opportunity to find love on her own journey — alongside Gabby Windey, that is.

“As a hopeless romantic, Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is. He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family and especially to waiters. In the end, Rachel wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soul mate,” reads her bio on ABC.

Spoilers for the season of the show have not yet revealed whether or not Recchia ended up finding love, but as the season kicks off on July 11, 2022, many people will be curious about her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Recchia Is 26-Years-Old

Recchia was born on March 8, 1996, making her 26-years-old. Her birthdate makes her a Pisces — so she’s “empathetic, generous, and in touch with their emotions,” according to the stars — and to the PrepScholar blog.

Screenrant did a bit of a deep dive on how much Recchia relates to her astrological sign based on characteristics that she showed while trying to get to know Echard. The site points out that she’s “romantic and sensitive” as well as “gentle and kind,” she also was open with her emotions — she cried quite a bit throughout the season and has even poked fun at her tears on TikTok.

“Big Pisces energy coming your way,” she captioned a post that she shared ahead of the season premiere. In the TikTok, Recchia joked that people would be “sick of her” for the amount of crying she does on her season of the show.

Recchia Is 5-Feet, 2-Inches Tall

One things that fans are going to notice when Recchia and Windey start meeting the men and handing out roses is that Recchia is fairly short — especially standing next to Windey.

Recchie is only 5-feet, 2-inches tall, which is a whole six inches shorter than Windey. This will undoubtedly be pointed out by fans numerous times, regardless if the women are in heels or not — their height difference is noticeable when they stand next to one another.

According to Hollywood Life, Recchia was once a cheerleader. She attended Ohio University where she joined the cheer team. It sounds like Recchia would have been the perfect height to be a flyer!

It’s unknown if Recchia usually gravitates toward taller guys — but Echard was 6-feet, 5-inches tall and the two didn’t have any issues with the well-known “run and jump.”

Recchia and Windey will be dating the same group of men to kick off their journey and then will move forward building connections with guys that suit their personalities and their needs. Fans are going to be very interested in seeing how everything plays out as this is the first time that ABC has had a double lead.

