Rachel Recchia Was Rejected on ‘The Bachelorette’ [Spoilers]

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have wrapped their joint season of “The Bachelorette” and some spoilers have been revealed by Reality Steve. Although he hasn’t revealed exactly how the finale played out for Recchia and Windey, Steve has found out some details that he has shared on his blog.

Warning: Major ‘Bachelorette’ spoilers ahead.

The spoiler king was able to confirm Recchia’s top four guys and three out of Windey’s top four, and Steve knows which guys were sent home after Hometown Dates. On May 12, 2022, Steve revealed that Recchia sent Tyler Norris home and Windey sent Johnny DePhillipo after meeting their families.

Fans have been curious about how the season is going to flow, and have wondered if any of the guys liked the same lead — or, if Recchia or Windey ended up liking the same guy. It sounds like there weren’t any real issues with Recchia and Windey fighting over a guy or anything like that, but Reality Steve did share that there were a couple of guys that didn’t actually want to date Recchia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Revealed That Recchia Was ‘Rejected More Than Once’

Recchia and Windey started their season off at the Bachelor Mansion where they met their suitors and went on some early dates.

According to Reality Steve, it wasn’t until the third rose ceremony that the guys had to choose which woman they wanted to continue dating.

“Basically, right before travel started to Paris, Belgium, and Amsterdam at rose ceremony #3, Rachel and Gabby gave out roses to who they were interested in, and those guys would either choose to accept or not,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog.

Evidently, things didn’t go as planned for Recchia.

“I was told Rachel was rejected more than once. Now, I don’t know if that meant those guys automatically went in Gabby’s group (because what if Gabby wasn’t into them?) because I don’t have all the details on it, but I just heard Rachel passed out a few roses that were rejected. Because in the first two episodes, the guys got to know both women and were on dates with each and spoke with each. Wasn’t until that rose ceremony where they had to make their decision,” he added.

The Finale Was Filmed on May 14, 2022

Recchia and Windey filmed their finale on May 14, 2022, in Mexico, according to Reality Steve.

If everything went as planned and both women got engaged on the finale, Recchia could be with Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross, or Zach Jones. Only two of three of Windey’s top guys have been spoiled. Thus, she could be engaged to Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, or her third top suitor.

Since the show doesn’t air until July 2022, it’s going to be an interesting few months — and Reality Steve believes that spoilers will “come trickling in” while everyone awaits the premiere.

Recchia and Windey will be able to use social media once they rejoin society, but they will need to be careful with what they say, what they comment on, and who they follow. Fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Instagram to see if they can pick up any clues about how things may have ended for the women.

