Fans Think Rachel Recchia Dropped a Clue That She’s Engaged

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are back home after filming their joint season of “The Bachelorette.”

The two women became the best of friends while on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” and while they both ended up heartbroken on the end of the show, they were given the opportunity of a lifetime to hand out roses together for the first time in franchise history.

The new season of “The Bachelorette” does not air until July 2022, but with both Gabby and Rachel — and most of their suitors — back on social media, fans have been keeping a close eye on what is being posted, who is being tagged, and what is being liked by the leads and their rumored frontrunners, almost all of whom have been spoiled by Reality Steve.

Rachel returned to Instagram with a post to her Instagram Stories on May 21, 2022, and fans think that her post was a clue that she got engaged on the finale.

Here is what you need to know:

Rachel & Her BFF Enjoyed Some Champagne Upon Her Return

If you follow Rachel on social media, you’re probably familiar with her best friend Nathanial Bulle, who is from Lakeland, Florida, and is a pilot just like she is. The two often share posts together and have been reunited since Rachel’s journey to find love came to a close.

Rachel took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Nathanial attempting to open a champagne bottle with a butter knife. She can be heard giggling as she filmed her bestie, who was struggling to open the bottle.

“Why isn’t it going?” Nathanial asked.

“I’m really scared right now,” Rachel said with a laugh.

Just then, Nathanial got the bottle to open. He shared a picture of the drinks — complete with raspberries on top — that he and Rachel shared.

“In case you’re wondering, I did get the top off,” Nathanial captioned the post.

Some Fans Think Rachel & Nathanial Were Celebrating an Engagement With Champagne

Generally speaking, people drink champagne when they are celebrating a special occasion. Whether it’s a new home or New Year’s Eve, there’s usually a bottle of bubbly involved. Naturally, fans started wondering what Rachel and Nathanial were celebrating, and many took to Reddit to speculate.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, several social media users thought that Rachel and Nathanial were celebrating her recent engagement. Important to note, there have yet to be any spoilers about what happened at the finale and it’s unknown if Rachel and/or Gabby are currently engaged.

“Ohhh celebrating something?!” one Redditor commented on a thread, adding an engagement ring emoji alongside the champagne bottle emoji.

“Hope they’re celebrating something big,” another Reddit user said, adding similar emoji.

“Champagne to celebrate?” someone else asked, using the side eye emoji to emphasize.

“He is such a joy and so incredibly supportive of her. I am hoping to see him on her season, but I am certain he definitely knows how it all ended for her and may be, Gabby,” a fourth person wrote.

