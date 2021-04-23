Reality Steve Says He Can’t Be ‘Canceled’ as More Bachelor Women Speak out

Reality Steve has been at the center of a resurfaced controversy for a few days now. The blogger, known for spoiling each season of the “Bachelor” franchise shows, has been called out by several members of Bachelor Nation for the way he has spoken about women over the years, to put it simply.

Given what has transpired, the spoiler king addressed the idea of getting canceled during his recent Instagram Live. He essentially said that there’s no way for him to be “canceled” because he doesn’t work for anyone; he simply has his own blog. “There’s no cancel culture when I don’t work for a corporation,” Steve said during an Instagram Live on April 21, 2021. “I work for myself. My site is going to be up tomorrow. It’s going to up the next day… I’m still going to do what I do,” he added.

The controversy was kicked into high gear on April 20 when Bekah Martinez and Jess Ambrose discussed Reality Steve on their “Chatty Broads” podcast. The women revisited some of Steve’s “terrible past blogs,” in which he wrote negatively about women who were on the “Bachelor” franchise shows.

Steve apologized during his Instagram Live with Ashley Spivey this week. You can watch Part 1 of the Live below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Demi Burnett Called out Steve for Calling Her About a Sex Dream That He Had About Her

After the “Chatty Broads” podcast went live, Steve released an apology on Twitter.

“Wanted to address my past writings that were brought to light again today on a podcast. There is/was no excuse for them. I’m embarrassed I thought that way, I’m embarrassed I wrote it, and ever since, I’ve done whatever I could to change that line of thinking. Those that have followed me in recent years have recognized the change in my blog, in my tweets, and on my podcast. While it should have been removed earlier, they are currently being removed from my site. I have never shied away from acknowledging these writings and will always apologize for them. I do not think that way anymore & I hope my behavior in recent years has proven that. I’m sorry to anyone who had to read those things. I am and will continue to do better,” his apology read.

Shortly after, former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” cast member Demi Burnett took to social media to share that she doesn’t feel that Steve had changed. She posted about a phone conversation she had with Steve when he insisted on calling her and proceeded to tell her about a “graphic sex dream” that he had of her.

Steve read this tweet during his Instagram Live, and said that he texted Demi to apology. He also posted a public apology on Twitter.

“I had no idea at the time that conversation made you feel that way. I am apologizing now knowing how uncomfortable I made you feel. I crossed boundaries I didn’t think at the time I was crossing. I did not know this until today. So for that, I hope you can accept my apology,” Steve tweeted.

Ashley Will no Longer Do Instagram Lives With Steve

After reading Demi’s tweets, Ashley tweeted that she will no longer be doing Instagram Lives with Steve.

“Last night I was made aware of a tweet from Demi about a past inappropriate encounter from Reality Steve. As a rape survivor & someone who has uncomfortably laughed my way through numerous incidents of sexual harassment – I unequivocally condemn Steve’s actions and believe Demi,” Ashley tweeted, adding “I have been very vocal about my own experience with sexual assault within Bachelor Nation in hopes that if anyone was experiencing any form of sexual misconduct – they could come to me. That will always be true, even if I am taking a step back from [Bachelor Nation].”

“I will no longer be doing lives or commenting on the franchise. This was a decision I made before last night, but last night only confirmed that I am making the right decision for me and my hopefully growing family. I hope that people will respect my decision,” she added.

Kristina Schulman Has Also Made Claims About Reality Steve

Kristina Schulman, who was on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” took to her Instagram Stories to thank “Chatty Broads” for speaking out about Reality Steve.

“Throughout my time on the shows, I would receive messages from [Reality Steve] stating his disapproval of the guys I was dating. He would send me negative messages about them (which left me no room to get to know them on my own). He would send me detailed stories about them from another source, stories that I had no business of knowing,” Kristina said.

“I understand having opinions and voicing them when it’s appropriate, but if you claim to be a reporting site, then do that. If you claim to be a gossip site, do that… I will leave you with this: it’s okay to be wanting updates and tea about past and present reality TV contestants, but try to find a more reliable source. One that is not degrading to every contestant who graces your TV screen. And for [Reality Steve], you can pay ABC for me to be “The Bachelortte” so you can keep sh*t talking me,” she added.

READ NEXT: Reality Steve Slammed for Past Slut-Shaming of Jade Roper