Ryan & Trista Sutter Grieve Difficult Loss: ‘It Won’t Stop Hurting’

“The Bachelorette” stars Ryan and Trista Sutter are grieving the loss of a treasured member of their family. Just days ago, the former reality television stars shared the heartbreaking news with Bachelor Nation fans. They are understandably still working through their grief, and they gave fans another opportunity to lend their support.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ryan Sutter Shared a Sweet Moment of The Family Dog’s Love

On October 22, Trista and Ryan shared via Instagram that their beloved family dog, Sophie, had died. Sophie’s death came less than a week after the 8-year-old dog had shown severe signs of illness that prompted a rush to a veterinarian’s office.

Ryan explained that Sophie underwent surgery and a large mass was found surrounding her spleen. The mass was determined to be cancerous, and the veterinary team worried the cancer had already spread.

Just a few days later, on October 22, Ryan shared another update on Instagram. “The Bachelorette” star shared that Sophie was having another surgery, and he admitted it was extremely difficult to leave her. He worried it could end up being the last time he would see her.

Sadly, Ryan’s worry came to fruition. Later the same day, both Trista and Ryan posted Instagram updates revealing Sophie had died.

Ryan shared a new Instagram post on October 26 that gave Bachelor Nation a sweet glimpse into some of Sophie’s puppy moments. He used the Led Zeppelin classic song “Stairway to Heaven” as the background for the short video.

The video showed Sophie as a young dog excitedly greeting someone, seemingly Ryan, from the top of the stairs at their home. “I don’t honestly know if there’s a heaven,” he wrote in the caption of his post. He added, “But if there is, I want the stairway to it to look exactly like this.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Gave Ryan & Trista Love & Support

Trista commented on her husband’s post, writing, “Hi Sophie bear!!! Miss you so much it won’t stop hurting. 🥹💔🐶” A handful of people replied to “The Bachelorette” star’s note, several of whom shared stories of their own similar losses.

“I don’t think it ever does stop. Grief just lessens but never stops,” one supporter noted.

“I lost my sweet 16 1/2 year old soul dog Bella 17 days ago. I don’t think it will ever stop hurting. This is the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced. But she keeps giving me signs that she is still here by my side,❤️” commented another supporter.

Someone else added, “All Dogs go to Heaven and I truly believe that we will be with them again, my heart is truly broken for Ryan and Trista, and the kids. Animals come into our lives, they say they are the sweetest HELLO AND THE HARDEST GOODBYES. 😭😭😭”

“I totally believe there will be a moment when we reach heaven that our fur babies will be there waiting for us. My heart breaks for you! So sorry for your loss,” suggested another commenter.

The loss of their dog Sophie, which happened quickly and unexpectedly, was just the latest in a long line of challenges the Sutter family has been navigating. Trista previously shared on Instagram that her family was in the process of leaving Vail Valley, Colorado, where they had lived for 20 years, to live in Denver.

The move was a big change for Ryan, Trista, and their two kids. Making the process even more stressful, “The Bachelorette” star explained, was that the real estate market felt “impossible” to manage as they worked to sell one home and buy another. Now, on top of already feeling anxious about the move and associated adjustments, the Sutter family is also grieving the loss of their treasured furry companion.