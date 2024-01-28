Pro Gushes Over DWTS Tour: ‘Literally the Best Experience Ever’

A number of “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 contestants and professional dancers are traveling with the 2024 Tour. Many of the pros have done the tour before, but for Rylee Arnold, this is a new experience.

Arnold partnered with Harry Jowsey for her first season as a DWTS pro, and he will be joining the tour for a handful of dates later. For the shows that have taken place already, Arnold has wowed audiences. Apparently, she is having an absolute blast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rylee Arnold Loves How the Tour Has Been for Her so Far

On January 25, Arnold shared a new post about the “Dancing with the Stars” tour on her Instagram page. In the caption of her post, she gushed, “Just finished my 15th show with @dwtstourofficial this has been literally the best experience ever!!”

Arnold added, “And wouldn’t be as special without my big bro @brandonarmstrong 🥹✨🫶🏼.” The short video she included in her Instagram post showed her doing a quick, fun dance with Armstrong.

The quick dance clip was a hit with her “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues and fans.

Fellow pro Alan Bersten teased, “Wow so you’re just gonna do it without me!!”

Armstrong commented, “Y’all she’s out here teaching me the ways!”

Sosa added, “this is fueg,” seemingly indicating the dance was “fuego,” which is “fire” in Spanish.

Since starting rehearsals for the “Dancing with the Stars” tour, Arnold and others have shared a lot of behind-the-scenes glimpses via their social media pages. Arnold has clearly been having a lot of fun.

This particular Instagram post, however, was the first where she expressed just how much she loves the experience.

Arnold & Brandon Armstrong Go Way Back

Armstrong and Arnold have spent a lot of time together doing the tour, but they actually have known one another for years. Their families are both based in Utah, and they danced in the same circles growing up.

He auditioned for “So You Think You Can Dance” for season 12 with one of Arnold’s older sisters, and there are videos on YouTube from way back showing the Arnold sisters dancing with Armstrong and a young Ezra Sosa.

Given their years of dancing in the same circles, it is probably no surprise to fans that she thinks of him as a “big brother.” While Arnold’s Instagram post featuring her dancing with Armstrong and gushing over how great the touring experience has been, she’s also shared plenty on social media showing her joking around with Bersten, Sosa, and others as well.

Arnold shared the same video on her TikTok page, and fans on both social media sites made it clear they adore her.

“I was there tonight, you were absolutely INCREDIBLE!! You light up that stage, you are SO TALENTED,” declared one of Arnold’s TikTok followers.

“Literally some of the hardest working people! Love this duo,” an Instagram fan commented.

“Rylee you are truly one of the best things to happen to @dancingwiththestars @dwtstourofficial!!! I’m in my mid 20s and so inspired by you, the way you carry yourself, and your work ethic,” shared another Instagram follower. That fan continued, “You’ve not only branded yourself beautifully, but you’ve also got me invested in the other dancers as well. You’re such a star in the making!! Rooting you on for that mirrorball next season queeennnnn.”

“Rylee you’re the best thing to happen to DWTS in a long time,” praised someone else.