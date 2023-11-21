DWTS Champ Sends Harry Jowsey Encouragement Ahead of Semifinals

The season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” finale is right around the corner, and Harry Jowsey is one of just six celebrities remaining. Jowsey and his partner, Rylee Arnold, have received low scores and a lot of criticism throughout their quest to win the Mirrorball trophy.

Despite that, so far, Jowsey and Arnold have escaped elimination. Ahead of the November 21 episode, Jowsey got some encouragement and insight from a former champion, and the exchange was surely a boost to the controversial contestant.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bobby Bones Is Rooting for Harry Jowsey

Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ champ Bobby Bones surprises Harry Jowsey with advice for the ‘haters’: ‘Get that championship’ https://t.co/XzpAtns3f8 pic.twitter.com/KiLQc7HHZR — Page Six (@PageSix) November 19, 2023

Former “Dancing with the Stars” champion Bobby Bones reached out to Jowsey, reported Page Six on November 19. Bones won season 27 of the show in 2018 with professional dancer Sharna Burgess.

Jowsey has received a lot of criticism from the “Dancing with the Stars” judges and viewers for his performances. Guest judge Billy Porter even referred to him as being like a tree trunk due to his lack of movement.

Even with the criticisms and low scores, Jowsey and Arnold have kept surviving eliminations. Not long ago, Jowsey even took to social media to defend Arnold.

It just so happens, Bones has apparently been rooting for Arnold and Jowsey throughout season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.” He even recorded a video message for the two that they had the chance to see during a recent rehearsal.

Bones told Jowsey, “It’s championship time, baby, let’s go!” The Mirrorball recipient continued, “I’ve been following you, I’ve been rooting for ya. I’m seeing you get some slack online and, yeah, welcome to the club, buddy.”

Bones Encouraged Jowsey to ‘Keep up the Good Work’

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess say their #DWTS win is "still too crazy" to process! https://t.co/PkETLFH6y0 pic.twitter.com/iLCrkJNdWP — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 20, 2018

The season 27 “Dancing with the Stars” champion added, “People hate us, ’cause they ain’t us, and they don’t work like we do.” Bones noted that when he joined the show, he had no dance experience whatsoever.

However, Bones shared, he took the opportunity to work hard with Burgess and “respected” the art of dancing. “Keep up the good work, because that’s what it is — work. It’s not where you start, it’s where you end,” the show champion told Jowsey.

Bones told Jowsey, “And yeah, sure, the obnoxious, loud ‘DWTS’ superfan might be anti-Harry, but the person that’s at home relates to Harry, just like they related to me.”

Bones’ win is legendary, in the sense that many “Dancing with the Stars” fans did not think he deserved the Mirrorball trophy. As Us Weekly shared, frustrated fans took to social media after the win to express their dismay.

Some “Dancing with the Stars” fans declared it was a farce that Bones won, and others deemed it an injustice. The other season 27 finalists were Alexis Ren, Evanna Lynch, and Milo Manheim.

DWTS Fans Still Think Bones Was Undeserving of His Win

Comparisons between Bones and Jowsey have been popping up online lately. Bones’ win in season 27 was a shocker, but at this point, some “Dancing with the Stars” fans suspect Jowsey could follow the same path. They aren’t exactly thrilled by the possibility, though.

“When I compare Bobby bones and Harry dancing… Bobby bones is 10x better than that tree trunk. At least he somewhat danced [compared to] Harry just standing around Rylee,” one fan noted on Reddit.

“Bobby’s probably rooting for Harry to win just so people won’t consider him the worst winner ever,” suggested another Redditor.

“This show is trolling us now,” joked someone else.

On a separate Reddit thread, a show fan wrote, “Bobby thinking he can get rid of that worst winner title… LOL But in all seriousness, that win had the show in shambles and Sharna off the show the very next season and disrespected.”

“Bobby’s trying to pass on his ‘least deserving winner’ title,” quipped another.

Bones wrapped up his phone call to Jowsey by telling him, “Go get that championship, buddy! Good luck.”