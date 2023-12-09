Sarah Herron Shares Significant & Bittersweet Family Update

For quite some time, former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Sarah Herron has been hoping to have a child with her husband, Dylan Brown. The journey has been a difficult one, but she just shared a big update on her progress toward that goal.

After multiple attempts and some major heartbreak, Herron is undergoing an embryo transfer. The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star has been quite open about her fertility journey, and this is a big step.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sarah Herron Had Her Last 2 Frozen Embryos Transferred

On December 4, Herron shared a big update on her Instagram page. “Today Dr Aimee transferred [our] last 2 frozen embryos,” she wrote.

Herron admitted it felt “bitter sweet to be here,” but she noted it was made “a particularly special transfer this morning because it was the first one Dylan got to attend.”

The couple had the opportunity to see their embryos “thawing in the incubator.” Herron wrote, “I felt so much more confident and at ease watching the embryos with Dylan by my side.”

She shared that the last time she did an embryo transfer, she “couldn’t watch and I requested not to see the monitor or photos.”

As Herron noted, these are the last two frozen embryos she and her husband have. They are both “mosaic embryos,” which according to the Texas Fertility Center means testing indicated the embryos have both normal and abnormal cells.

Not all fertility specialists recommend transferring mosaic embryos. The Texas Fertility Center notes that those embryos “come with an increased risk of pregnancy complications or a child with a chromosome disorder.”

Fertility IQ notes there are numerous unknowns when it comes to mosaic embryos. Studies the site referenced showed that pregnancies using mosaic embryos resulted in fewer live birth rates than those with “euploid” embryos, with normal cells.

Mosaic embryos are further classified across a spectrum considering the lowest percentage of abnormal cells to the highest percentage. Both of the embryos Herron had transferred were “Low Level Mosaic” embryos, she noted.

Herron wrote, “I’m so grateful @eggwhisperer believes in transferring mosaics and that the lab at Pacific Fertility Center allows patients to make the choice. Give your mosaics a chance!”

Herron & Her Husband Lost Their Son Oliver in January

This transfer comes after a difficult journey for Herron and Brown. In September 2022, the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared on Instagram that she was pregnant. She had already been working through fertility treatments for quite some time before getting to that point.

Tragically, on January 28, Herron revealed that the couple’s son Oliver was born at 24 weeks and he did not survive. Oliver’s due date had been May 17.

In March, Herron explained in an Instagram post that she endured complications after losing Oliver. She shared that her “uterus has been retaining parts of his placenta,” which “resulted in nearly 9 weeks of persistent bleeding, anemia, and my body not being sure if it’s pregnant or not.”

On June 29, she shared a new update via Instagram. “After 5 months of healing, physically and spiritually, we felt ready to move forward with another embryo transfer,” Herron explained.

“We transferred our 3rd embryo (first since losing Oliver) and the transfer was not successful,” she revealed.

The couple’s fourth embryo transfer failed as well, Herron noted in an October 17 Instagram post. “We’re nearing the reality that it will soon be one year since losing Oliver and we are still baby-less and rounding the corner back to ground zero,” she wrote.

In her new Instagram post documenting the transfer of her two remaining frozen embryos, Herron closed out her caption by writing, “For now…stick babies stick!!” The video she shared used a version of the “Friends” theme by Stillman and she received a lot of support from Bachelor Nation fans and friends.

“STICK BABIES STICK!!!❤️❤️❤️love yall so much,” wrote fellow “The Bachelor” alum Lesley Murphy.

Fellow franchise veteran Leslie Hughes commented, “PRAYERS!! Come awn little loves stick we all want y’all so much ❤️🙏🏽”

“Sending all the sticky baby dust❤️,” a supporter of Herron’s added.