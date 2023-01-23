Catherine Giudici Pregnant? Sean Lowe Reveals if Baby #4 Is in the Cards

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe are the proud parents of three young children. The couple, who is one of the few success stories from “The Bachelor” franchise, has their hands full with their brood — but they aren’t quite sure that they are done having kids.

Lowe was a guest on the January 18, 2023, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast during which he was asked if he and Giudici are thinking about adding a fourth child to their family.

“If I had a dollar for every time I’ve been asked that! Originally our plan was to have more than three kids. Then we had three kids and we realized holy crap, this is a lot of work. So we might be done, but we talk about it occasionally,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sean Lowe Said He & Catherine Giudici Are ‘Happy With 3’

Lowe and Giudici are parents to Samuel, 6, and Isaiah, 4, and daughter Mia, 3. After welcoming their daughter, Lowe and Giudici seemed to start feeling as though their family was complete. With all three kids “out of diapers,” starting over with a newborn may not be in the cards.

“We are really happy with the way our family looks and feels right now. Our two boys and our girl being the youngest, we’re in a really good groove. I don’t think that we want to go back to diapers. We just got Mia out of diapers. We are happy with three, so I think we might be settled here,” Lowe said on “Bachelor Happy Hour.”

Giudici echoed these thoughts in an interview with Us Weekly in December 2021.

“I feel like it’s probably erring on the side [of being done]. But you never know what happens, right? So we don’t know. If we are greeted with a pregnancy or if we’re greeted with a child that we feel super compelled to adopt … we’re open to everything,” she explained.

“We know that once you get into the higher numbers, we don’t want to neglect anything,” Giudici continued. “Sean doesn’t want to miss anything. He knows that when he was growing up, he had all these practices for stuff and his dad made it to every single one. … He’s a little scared that he is going to miss things, and he doesn’t want to miss things,” she added.

Sean Lowe Teased Fans With a New Addition in 2022

In April 2022, the Lowe household expanded by four legs. Lowe teased a big announcement on social media, though he promised fans that his wife wasn’t pregnant. A short while later, he introduced the family’s new dog to the world.

“Well, Mia had a nice 2 year run, but that run is now over. Please say hello to my new favorite child, Gus,” Lowe captioned a photo on Instagram. Gus is a mastiff that has quickly grown bigger than all three of the Lowe kids.

The pup underwent some extensive training and appears to be fitting in with the family well.

