‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe Returns to Instagram With Devastating News

Sean Lowe hasn’t been super active on social media lately and he offered fans an explanation for his absence. The former “Bachelor” star shared some sad news on his Instagram Stories on February 13, 2023.

“I’ve been absent on here lately because I lost one of my best friends last week. Part of me wanted to tell you all how great he was, but the other part of me didn’t want to get flooded with ‘I’m so sorry for your loss’ messages and make this about me,” Lowe wrote in a candid post.

“Make sure you’re checking in with your loved ones who may be struggling in silence. And even when the world seems so broken, there’s hope in Jesus,” he added.

In a subsequent post on his Instagram Stories, Lowe shared a photo alongside his friend Kyle Austin Eudaly, who went by the name Austin. Lowe’s wife, Catherine Giudici, shared the same posts on her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Austin Eudaly Suffered From a Brain Disorder

Lowe’s friend Austin Eudaly died after a battle with a brain disorder, according to his obituary.

“His condition required incredible vulnerability and assistance from others to help him manage this illness; this was a new and daunting reality for someone so accustomed to persisting his way to success. Stigmas surrounding mental health are as real as they are cruel,” reads an excerpt from Legacy.com.

“However, this struggle clarified for Austin those relationships in his life that reciprocated the kind of selfless love and dignity which he so freely gave. Austin was so very blessed by that community of support, love, and compassion,” the passage continues.

Eudaly is survived by his parents, Tom Eudaly and Sheri Eudaly, his brother, Clay Eudaly, and his sister, Katy Eudaly Burgoon. A funeral service is being held on February 13, 2023, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church,

Austin Eudaly & Sean Lowe Created an App Together

Aside from being great friends, Lowe and Eudaly had also done some business together. According to Dallas Innovates, the former “Bachelor” star teamed up with his pal to create a dating app called Vouch.

“We tried to create an app that four of your most trusted family and friends can help alongside you. My vouchers are my sister, Catherine Lowe, my mom, and my best friend’s wife. If I swipe yes, one of my vouchers would have to swipe yes too and it makes it a much higher quality match,” Eudaly explained to the outlet back in 2017.

The app received 10,000 downloads after its March 2017 release but doesn’t appear to have worked out for Lowe and Eudaly, as it’s no longer available in the app store and the Vouch website no longer exists.

Eudaly considered himself an entrepreneur, according to his LinkedIn. He founded Tom & Sheri’s Products, Inc., a company that made a “plant-based wrinkle releaser,” which made its way to QVC. Additionally, he created and produced the “Uncommon Fellows Documentary,” which is described as “a film inviting courageous thought leaders around the globe to seek human fellowship, exploring some of life’s biggest questions.”

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Shares Photo With ‘Bachelor’ Brad Womack & Fans Can’t Believe What He Looks Like Now