‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe Faces a Sudden Loss: ‘R.I.P. My Beauty’

Former “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with the Stars” star Sean Lowe is working through a shocking loss in his personal life. As is typical of Lowe’s style, he did his best to insert a touch of humor into the difficult situation as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sean Lowe’s Truck Was Stolen From the Shop

On February 6, Lowe shared the details in his Instagram Stories. His post included a photo of a black RAM pickup truck that was inside a dealership. Apparently, this was the same type of truck “The Bachelor” star owned.

“My truck has been in the shop for the last 2 weeks,” Lowe noted. He continued, “Got a call from them yesterday and thought they were going to tell me it was ready for pick up.”

Instead, Lowe was told his truck had been stolen. “R.I.P. my beauty,” he wrote.

Lowe then quipped, “Loved you more than all my children combined.”

According to The Zebra in August 2023, RAM trucks were on their list of the 15 most stolen vehicles from 2010 to 2020. The RAM placed sixth. The top 10 list also included Ford, Chevrolet, and GMC pickups.

Moneygeek broke down some statistics by state in an article published in December 2023. In Texas, where Lowe and his family live, the top four vehicles listed in the top 10 were all pickup trucks. The RAM came in fourth place.

In January 2023, Motor Biscuit reported, “Pickup trucks are the most popular vehicle to steal.” They noted that both the RAM 1500 and the Ford F-150 were in the top five.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Had a Scary Situation Regarding the Truck & His Son Previously

In a second Instagram Story, Lowe shared some additional information. In that post, he included a photo of his now-stolen truck. That picture featured the truck as it sat in the driveway of his home during happier times.

Apparently, “The Bachelor” star had received a lot of questions about the situation after his initial post.

He revealed, “Twice before people had attempted to steal it (smashed windows & messed with wires) but this time they actually got away with it.” Lowe also admitted, “This truck was a ridiculous purchase and a magnet for thieves.”

Lowe is already considering what type of vehicle will replace his RAM pickup. He noted he was “Definitely going with something more low key next time.”

“The Bachelor” star also admitted the theft might ultimately be a “blessing in disguise.” He explained, “Last time I walked up on the guys as they were trying to steal it and Samuel was with me.”

Lowe got lucky at that time that neither he nor his son were hurt during the incident. He admitted, “It needed to go but I was procrastinating on selling it.”

In addition, Lowe shared, “According to DPD, the cartels love this truck.” He also noted, “I’ve seen a lot of videos from people who’ve had theirs stolen with trackers and they all seem to end up in the middle of Mexico.”

His reference to “DPD” likely meant the Dallas Police Department, as the family lives in that area of Texas. “Cartels” was surely a reference to Mexican drug cartels.

The truck appeared in many of Lowe’s Instagram posts over the past couple of years. Other Instagram posts have shown a minivan or SUV the family uses as well, but “The Bachelor” star clearly loved his truck.

Lowe is taking the sudden loss in stride, it seems, even though he didn’t have a proper opportunity to bid the truck farewell.