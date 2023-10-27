Spoilers for ‘The Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei’s Season: Which 4 Women Get Hometown Dates?

“The Bachelor” debuts a new season in January 2024, and Joey Graziadei will be handing out roses. He was the runner-up in Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and fans are eager to see if he will find the woman of his dreams when he is in charge.

Graziadei’s season began filming in September, as the Philly Voice revealed a crew would be filming in his hometown in Montgomery County on September 8. The final rose ceremony has not happened quite yet, but some intriguing details about Graziadei’s journey have emerged.

In fact, spoilers revealing the identities of the final four women standing are now available. These women get the opportunity to introduce Graziadei to their families during hometown dates, and after the next eliminations come the Fantasy Suite overnight dates.

Which four bachelorettes received a rose and a hometown date?

‘The Bachelor’ Hometown Dates Started Filming October 24

Blogger and podcaster Reality Steve has been sharing spoilers for Graziadei’s “The Bachelor” season since filming began. On October 18, he shared via his Instagram page that filming for episode 5 took place in Spain, and then the group moved to Canada to film episodes 6 and 7. After the rose ceremony for episode 7, Graziadei had six women remaining.

“The Bachelor” spoilers from Reality Steve indicated Graziadei’s group of six included Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, Jenn Trann, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, and Kelsey Toussant. The group filmed in Jasper, Alberta, and after the dates, the rose ceremony required Graziadei to choose the four women who would get hometown dates.

On October 24, Reality Steve took to Instagram to share “The Bachelor” spoilers on some of Graziadei’s hometown dates. The first hometown was filming that day in Minnesota with the contestant Kent and her family. Two days later, on October 26, he revealed in an Instagram post that the second hometown date went to Anderson. Her hometown date was filming in New Orleans, Louisana.

Joey Graziadei Has a ‘Villain’ in His Final 4

Additional “The Bachelor” spoilers from Reality Steve indicated Nance got one of the remaining two hometowns. At the time of that post, he knew either Georgas or Toussant had the other one, but he had not been able to fully confirm which one.

Later the same day, Reality Steve posted another Instagram post that indicated Georgas was the remaining woman who received a rose and hometown date. Georgas is from Canada, while Nance is from California.

Reality Steve explained in his October 27 podcast that filming for the hometown dates would wrap up on Saturday, October 28. He also noted that Georgas is something of a “villain” in Graziadei’s season. However, he also told listeners to hold off on making too many assumptions about what that means in this case, or how it will look on screen.

Even though “The Bachelor” fans have not had a chance yet to see any of these ladies interact with Graziadei, some are still making predictions and choosing favorites. After Reality Steve released his spoilers on the hometown dates, people on Reddit buzzed over the details.

“My predictions are F1 Rachel F2 Maria F3 Kelsey F4 Daisy,” suggested one Redditor.

Another declared, “I’d be willing to put all my money on Kelsey. Thought that from the jump too. She’s stunning!!”

Someone else commented, “I think Maria will be [Bachelorette] next season! Having a ‘villain’ as ette would definitely spice things up!”

It appears Bachelor Nation fans are quite interested in seeing more of Maria, as a separate comment read, “Rooting for Maria as F1 because I love chaos and a villain being F1 would be the ultimate chaos season. LET’s GO!!”