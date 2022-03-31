Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Who Reality Steve Was Getting Spoilers From

Reality Steve has been spoiled the “Bachelor” franchise shows for years, and many fans have always wondered how he goes about getting his spoilers. In the earlier seasons of the various shows, Steve often had spoilers early on, and was almost always completely accurate.

Reality Steve, whose full name is Steve Carbone, has previously said that people email him tips — whether they see the lead on a date or they know who the lead ends up with.

“They just wanted to feel a part of it, wanted to feel like they helped out,” he told The New York Times in 2016.

In recent seasons, Carbone has had a more challenging time getting spoilers, and he has blamed that on the coronavirus pandemic, according to Screenrant. For Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” for example, every episode was filmed at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania, which meant that Carbone didn’t get any anonymous tips from people outside of the show. He did still spoil the season finale, however, it just took him a little longer.

With Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” traveling was back to normal, but Carbone didn’t have finale spoilers until several weeks into the season. Some fans think it’s because he’s had been getting intel from someone working on the show who doesn’t work for the franchise anymore — but who?

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think That Former Producer Elan Gale Was Leaking Information to Carbone

Fans have noticed that Carbone’s spoilers have become a bit more unreliable lately — in so much as he just doesn’t get the information he needs to confirm how a given season ends until the season is almost over.

This has led many fans to believe that Carbone was getting spoilers from someone who worked on the show who is no longer a part of the franchise. The number one guess is Elan Gale.

Gale began working as a producer on “The Bachelorette” in 2009, and has been a vital part of “The Bachelor” for several years. However, in 2018, he decided to part ways with the franchise.

“He felt it was time to move on,” a source told Us Weekly.

A Reddit thread opening up discussion about why Carbone’s spoilers aren’t what they used to be had several fans suggesting that he was getting spoilers from Gale.

“I think his mole was Elan Gale. Elan leaving matches up perfectly with RS being so much less reliable,” wrote one Redditor.

“I think his source was Elan and Elan was giving him a lot of information about each episode and the drama in the house. Elan left either before or after Peters season i think,” another comment read.

“I agree with some people that one of the producers (maybe elan) was one of the people he was getting spoilers from (makes sense timewise),” a third person wrote.

“I also think it was Elan. RS also did a lot of paid promotion of FBoy Island, which is Elan’s new show. There must be a relationship there,” read a fourth comment.

There Is a Fan Conspiracy That Chris Harrison Was Giving Carbone His Spoilers

In addition to fans thinking that Gale was leaking spoilers to Carbone, there are also some people who think that former franchise host Chris Harrison was the culprit.

“He didn’t have Peter’s ending until the morning of the finale so I don’t think that covid is the reason or that Chris Harrison was his source,” one Redditor suggested.

“CH is no longer available to give him Info,” another person wrote.

As for how Carbone may be getting his spoilers these days, well, fans aren’t completely sure. However, there’s at least one person that thinks that the show’s creator Mike Fleiss may feed Carbone some tidbits.

“I personally believe his new source is Mike Fliess [sic], Mike Fliess [sic] doesn’t give him that much information though just tells him the FIR and gives him screener links to the last few episodes,” one comment read.

