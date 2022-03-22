Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Deletes Post Supporting Colton Underwood

Some fans of “The Bachelor” franchise have very strong feelings about former lead Colton Underwood, and some of those fans don’t support anyone who supports him.

Following his season of the show, Underwood dated Cassie Randolph for a couple of years, but the two ended up splitting in 2020. Three months after they broke things off, Randolph was forced to file for a restraining order, according to Us Weekly. She accused Underwood of “stalking” and “harassing” her, according to E! News. At one point, Randolph said that Underwood put a tracking device on her car.

Fans of the popular ABC franchise completely turned on Underwood, and many cannot forgive him for the things that he allegedly did to Randolph.

In April 2021, Underwood came out as gay. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” he told Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America.” During that same interview, Underwood apologized to Randolph.

“I would just say I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else,” Underwood said. Randolph did not respond to the apology — or to Underwood’s coming out.

Underwood ended up landing his own Netflix special called “Coming Out Colton,” which infuriated some fans, and many said that they would not be watching the show. Since then, he’s also been cast on CBS’ new show “Beyond the Edge” — and some fans aren’t happy about that either.

In mid-March 2022, former “Bachelor” star Caila Quinn posted a photo at SXSW with Underwood on Instagram. “Excited for your next chapter,” Quinn captioned the photo. She received a great deal of negative comments from fans slamming her for supporting Underwood.

Social Media Users Claim Quinn Deleted Comments Before Deleting the Photo Altogether

Quinn seems to be in complete support of Underwood, and even added a red heart emoji to her now-deleted Instagram post, but “Bachelor” fans were quick to slam her in the comments section of the post.

According to a Reddit thread, Quinn started deleting comments that called her out for supporting someone who has been accused of stalking and harassment. Fans also took to the thread to slam Quinn for showing love to Underwood.

“I don’t follow bachelor nation gossip accounts on Instagram so I’m not sure if they do stuff like this, but I really hope someone will post about how she not only did this but deleted comments and blocked EVERYONE who even politely dmed her,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Caila has lost her ground for a while now. She has always been a little cringe but overall she was harmless. Now I can’t even watch. It’s too much. For the past couple of years she’s been painfully indifferent to ANYTHING that is not her fantasy life and privilege. To block possibly her old time followers for Colton?! Girl, are you ok? Pay attention to what you’re doing and value your longtime followers. Whoever has stuck with you for the past 6 years clearly likes you and now you blocked people because you can’t stand being questioned, even politely? She’s a child,” another comment read.

“Damn, there were about a dozen long-ish, really well-articulated comments explaining to Caila that it is inappropriate for her to be giving a platform to a known abuser and stalker… and now they’re all gone,” a third person added.

“As I was scrolling through the comments on this pic, the number of comments went from 33 to 17, all negative comments gone. I hope people continuously call her out for supporting him because this is NOT ok,” someone else wrote.

The post is no longer on Quinn’s Instagram feed.

Many Fans Don’t Think That Underwood Should Be Given any Kind of Platform

Quinn isn’t the only person who is hearing from fans after supporting Underwood. Many “Bachelor” fans have been very vocal about Underwood getting various opportunities despite what Randolph claims he did to her.

In March 2022, Underwood appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” and many people were upset with host Andy Cohen and with the Bravo network for having Underwood on the show.

Many took to the Bravo WWHL Instagram account to share their opinions.

“Remember what he did to Cassie Randolph? I sure do,” one person wrote.

“Stop giving predators platforms,” another Instagram user added.

“Jackhole of the day goes to posting this,” a third comment read.

“We aren’t going to forget what he did,” a fourth social media user wrote.

