Fans React to Latest Susie Evans & Justin Glaze News

For several months, “The Bachelor” stars Susie Evans and Justin Glaze denied they were dating. They spent a lot of time together, but the two insisted they were simply friends.

The two finally have admitted they are romantically involved, and Bachelor Nation had plenty to say about it.

“I LOVE them so much. It will actually hurt if they break up,” declared one fan on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bachelor Nation Loved the Relationship Reveal

On January 24, E! News shared Glaze and Evans’ official dating confirmation. “Justin is my boyfriend. We’re dating,” she told the outlet.

As Bachelor Nation had suspected, the two have been dating for a while. They did start out being just friends, though.

Soon after the E! News article went live, the Bachelor Nation stars went Instagram official. “Okay fine… y’all were right,” Evans wrote in the caption of the couple’s shared post.

Fans and fellow franchise veterans flooded the pair’s post with love.

Tia Booth teased, “Well it’s about time!!! We’re all rooting for you!!!”

Tayshia Adams gushed, “WE ALL LOVE ITTTTT!!!!!”

A fan declared, “Bachelor nation LOVES THIS!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Stop. This is everything,” added another fan.

“The thing is Justin fits the exact man you described to me for a longgg time. This just makes sense. So happy for you both ❤️🫶🏼❤️,” someone else wrote.

“Can I just be invited to one of their barbecues? You know these two will be the most hilarious couples. Just the facial expressions alone,” quipped a fan on Reddit.

“A true friends to lovers story and I am here for it,” read another Reddit comment.

Susie Evans & Justin Glaze Turned a Friendship Into a Romance in October 2023

The couple shared with E! News that Evans first met Glaze in November 2022 when she flew out to work with him on a professional project. A few months later, they both independently moved to Los Angeles, California.

They hung out and stayed in touch, but they were not dating one another. Evans recalled, “Justin dated people, I dated people.”

In October 2023, their dynamic changed. They had been flirtatious with one another already, but a late evening out sparked a shift.

Glaze recalls that after a night out with mutual friends, Evans told him to stop playing around.

He remembers thinking, “Oh, this tone seems a bit different.” Glaze added, “In the back of my head, I was like, ‘If you’re serious, I’m serious.’ That was kind of my mindset.”

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained, “I had always been testing the lines, and I wasn’t sure if she would go for it. So, I didn’t want to cross those boundaries.”

That night, though, Glaze revealed the two “kinda just went for it” and shared their first kiss. They kept things quiet, even within their friend group, for a while.

“We wanted to just protect our peace, and control our narrative and not put any pressure on our relationship,” Glaze explained.

Glaze and Evans joined Jason Tartick for the January 25 episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast and talked in-depth about their relationship. Toward the end of the podcast, Tartick asked them if they were living together or thinking about it.

“I think I’m too messy, honestly,” Evans joked. Glaze noted, “I feel like we already live together. We’re at each other’s place all the time.” He added, “I would definitely be the difficult one to live with. I’m pretty OCD.”

The Bachelor Nation couple may not be serious about moving in together yet, but they definitely talk as if they are planning for the future. Fans certainly seem there for it.