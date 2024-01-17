Tayshia Adams Deemed an ‘Unbothered Queen’ Amid Kaitlyn Bristowe, Zac Clark Rumors

Former “The Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams is not letting the rumor mill get under her skin. Bachelor Nation fans have been buzzing over the rumors that Adams’ former fiance, Zac Clark, is now dating Kaitlyn Bristowe. Adams has not commented on any of the talk, but a recent social media post seemed to broadcast her take on it all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tayshia Adams Shared Bikini Selfies From the Beach

On January 4, Adams took to her Instagram page to share a few photos. The first photo was a selfie Adams took as she enjoyed the sunshine and oceanfront view on the beach in Orange County, California.

Adams wore a flattering bikini and smiled as she snapped the selfie. Other photos included another bikini selfie, a view of the ocean, and a table filled with treats.

In her caption, Adams wrote, “did someone say somethin?!??”

“The Bachelorette” star referenced neither Clark nor Bristowe in her post. However, many of her followers presumed the post was absolutely sending a message that she was unfazed by all the fuss. She was deemed an unbothered queen by many of the fans who commented.

Fellow former “Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman commented, “Pretty sure the smile says it all! Love you! 🔥 👑”

“Girl, everybody is saying something! Love to see you completely unbothered,” a follower wrote.

“Literally the most beautiful type of indifference to it all. Queeen 💅🏽,” added another follower.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Zac Clark Seemed to Soft-Launch Their Romance on New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve, Bristowe threw a big party in her new home in Nashville, Tennessee. Quite a few glimpses of the party were shared via Instagram, both by Bristowe and friends who attended the celebration. The attendance of one guest in particular, who seemed rather cozy with the former “Bachelorette” star right at midnight, garnered quite a bit of attention.

Clark attended Bristowe’s party, and he had his arm around her as the New Year began. Neither Clark nor Bristowe have officially acknowledged that they are in a romantic relationship with one another yet. However, they also have not denied it and plenty of signs point to the two dating.

As Bachelor Nation fans will remember, Adams and Bristowe co-hosted a couple of seasons of “The Bachelorette” after Chris Harrison parted ways with the franchise. During the live “After the Final Rose” special for Michelle Young’s season, Bristowe gently prodded Adams for information on her split with Clark.

Adams addressed the split briefly as she tried to hold back tears. Later in the show, she struggled again with tears and left the stage. Even though the split between Clark and Adams is not new, many in Bachelor Nation blasted Bristowe for getting romantically involved with Clark.

Although she has kept it very quiet, Adams has been dating “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson for some time. “The Bachelorette” fans seem to fully support Adams in her approach to the current situation with Bristowe and Clark.

After Adams’ Instagram post was shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit, one fan wrote, “QUEEN!!!! Go off! And that is maturity and moving on🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

“Iconic behavior,” added another.

“She is a queen because I like her snarky little latergram and comment and good for her for driving up engagement on her page by capitalizing on this moment anyways. Get those views and stats girl! Also, she has LUKE. She’s won. That guy could ruin me,” declared another Redditor.