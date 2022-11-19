Tanner Tolbert Reveals Major Transformation & Fans Are Loving It

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert remain a fan-favorite couple from “Bachelor in Paradise,” even though it has been several years since they fell in love with one another on the beach. The pair still has many fans who love to follow their day-to-day lives, and Tanner recently shared something that drew quite a bit of attention.

As Bustle detailed, Jade and Tanner met while filming “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2015. He had previously been on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette,” while Jade had been on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor.” Jade and Tanner connected right away while filming “Bachelor in Paradise,” and they got engaged in the finale.

Tanner and Jade got married in January 2016, and have since welcomed three children. The couple’s daughter Emerson arrived in August 2017, and their first son, Brooks, surprised his parents by arriving in the couple’s master bedroom closet in July 2019. The couple’s third child, son Reed, was born in November 2020. Until recently, Brooks typically sported somewhat long, blonde curls. However, he got a professional haircut and fans loved the change.

Tanner Tolbert Shared Brooks’ New Look

On November 13, Tanner shared a video on his Instagram page revealing Brooks’ new look. Tanner used the Soulja Boy song “Pretty Boy Swag” as the background tune while Brooks sat in a chair at Sport Clips getting his hair cut. “Pretty boy coming thru,” Tanner wrote in the caption, and Jade commented, “Sweet boy!!”

Brooks did not look particularly happy about the situation, but he sat still as the stylist worked. Even if Brooks was not immediately impressed, it seemed “Bachelor in Paradise” fans definitely were.

“He looks so handsome. I admit to loving his curls and long hair, but he really is rocking the short hair,” shared one fan.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Gushed Over Brooks’ New Style

One “Bachelor in Paradise” fan pointed out, “He looks so sad. But he also looks so good. Such a handsome little man.” Tanner replied, “Haha. He was not sure at first. But ended up doing so good and liking it.” Jade added, “It was his first hair cut in a salon, he was just super nervous/scared because it was his first experience.” In response to another comment, Jade confirmed Brooks liked his short hair. “He loved his long hair, but he’s happy with his new hair, too!”

“What an awesome milestone! Thanks for sharing your handsome son with us!” commented an impressed fan.

A few of Tanner’s followers left negative comments, mostly notes suggesting Brooks’ haircut was long overdue. However, most “Bachelor in Paradise” fans gushed over how adorable Brooks looked with his new cut.

“The glow up he’s so handsome! Doesn’t even look like the same kid!” added another supporter.

Jade and Tanner are frequently asked whether or not they plan to add any more children to their family. They have typically suggested they are potentially open to more, but at the same time, are quite happy with having three at this point. “Bachelor in Paradise” fans love watching the pair with the crew they have now, as was clearly evident by the flood of positive comments on the post revealing Brooks’ haircut.