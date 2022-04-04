Tayshia Adams Breaks Silence After Losing ‘Bachelorette’ Hosting Gig

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over hosting duties for two seasons of “The Bachelorette” after ABC parted ways with longtime host Chris Harrison. However, the two women will not be back for a third season after ABC decided to bring on Jesse Palmer as a full-time host.

While some fans didn’t like having two hosts on the show — and some didn’t like Adams and Bristowe in particular — others were hoping that ABC would have a female host for “The Bachelorette” as the women can relate better to the lead.

On Clayton Echard’s “After the Final Rose” special, Palmer announced that he would officially be hosting the next season of “The Bachelorette” and that he’d be along for the ride as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia set out on their journey to find love.

“The decision came at some point throughout this past season that Jesse was a safe choice for the next Bachelorette season. They’re still testing him out for a more permanent role, just like they tested out Tayshia and Kaitlyn for two seasons,” a source told Us Weekly in March 2022.

Now, Adams has spoken out about the decision.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Confirmed That She & Bristowe Were Notified of the Change Before ATFR Aired

Adams told Us Weekly that she and Bristowe were told that they wouldn’t be co-hosting the next season of “The Bachelorette” weeks before Palmer confirmed he’d be the host.

“Kaitlyn and I both had a phone call weeks prior saying that they were going to go forward with Jesse so it wasn’t really a surprise,” she told the outlet on March 27, 2022. “I’m very happy for him. I feel like he’s been so sweet and kind to me, so I wish everybody that takes that position the very best and I’m excited to see the new season,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bristowe had a bit of a different reaction that led people to believe that the announcement was a surprise.

“I guess — spoiler alert — I’m not coming back. I saw at the end of the finale Jesse was announcing the two Bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that. I think Jesse’s amazing. … He’ll be a great host, and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachel in any way that he can,” she previously said.

Adams Is Taking a Break From the Franchise Altogether

In addition to not returning to host “The Bachelorette,” Adams also stepped back from her role as host of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, former “Bachelorette” star Michelle Young has replaced Adams and will co-host the show with Becca Kufrin.

As for why Adams is backing away from that time in her life, she told Drew Barrymore that she’s ready to move on to something else.

“I have to say at least that that time for me really served me. So, it’s taken up a lot of me time for the last four years. I’m ready to just, do the next thing,” she said on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” according to People magazine.

She added that she may not be completely washing her hands of the experience, emphasizing that her time away is just “a pause.”

