‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2020 for Episode 7

Finally, after weeks of The Bachelorette trying to get its odd, two-lead season back on track, episode seven will be a return to normalcy. There will be two group dates, a one-on-one date, and a rose ceremony to end the night.

While it didn’t take long for Clare Crawley to parse her group of men down to 16 in the first few episodes, the show has been at a bit of a stand still since then. The number climbed back to 20 when Tayshia Adams took over, as four new suitors were added to the mix, and she canceled the rose ceremony following her first cocktail party.

After episode six, there were still 16 men competing for the finale rose, but in episode seven a quarter of them will go home.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 7 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Ivan Earns 1-On-1 Time By Winning a Singing Competition

Ivan Hall caught Tayshia’s eye in episode six and earned a group date rose for his performance at the Grown-Ass Man Challenge. He keeps his hot streak going by winning a singing group date in episode seven, according to Reality Steve.

He and six other contestants (Bennett, Blake, Riley, Demar, Kenny, and Zac) are tasked with writing a love song for Tayshia. None of them are especially musically inclined, but that’s okay.

“Honestly, I’m not going to be judging them too hard,” Tayshia says in the episode. “I just want it to be from the heart. I’m pretty sure none of them are actually singers, so it’s going to be fun to see what they come up with.”

Ivan wins the competition, and subsequently earns an evening alone with Tayshia. They have a goofy night of ordering room service, playing games, and having a pillow fight. Then things get a little more serious when Ivan and Tayshia bond over both being biracial, and Ivan opens up about his family’s struggles. Ivan gets a rose at the end of the night.

Becca & Sydney Show up for a Game of Truth or Dare

Becca Kufrin was the lead of season 14 of The Bachelorette, and Sydney Lotuaco competed with Tayshia on season 23 of The Bachelor. Now they’re both friends with Tayshia and stop by in episode seven to help her with a group date.

The trio of women send the men all over the hotel to take on a series of dares to impress Tayshia. They have to drink smoothies gross ingredients like cow intestines, pretend to propose to Tayshia, and perform orgasm noises into a microphone, among other challenges.

Zac Clark impresses the most on the date and earns the group date rose.

Noah Stirs Up Trouble

Noah wasn’t the most popular contestant among the men at the end of episode six. After volunteering to join a group date he wasn’t invited to, Noah double-dipped on his one-on-one time with Tayshia, then got the group date rose. While Tayshia clearly enjoys clean-shaven Noah’s company, the other men are annoyed with his boldness.

Other men in the house call him out for his actions, so Noah tells Tayshia that the other men are questioning her decision-making because she gave him a rose.

This sets off Tayshia and she tells the men in the house that if they have a problem with her, she’ll gladly walk them out the door.

Joe, Chasen, Kenny, & Jordan Get Sent Home

No, not Joe!

Chasen was on thin ice after his “smokeshow” rambling in episode six, and the other three never made much of an impact on Tayshia. Still, it’s sad to see Joe — someone who was quickly becoming the fan favorite of the season — exit before the top 10.

Many fans are hoping that Joe can be The Bachelor in 2022, but he may need an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise to stay fresh enough on the minds of viewers to be ABC’s top choice.

