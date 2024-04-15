Fans Are Reacting to a Big Rumor About Theresa Nist

What’s next for Theresa Nist?

Rumors are circulating that the newly single reality television star could end up back on TV, becoming the first-ever “Golden Bachelorette.”

The first-ever “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Nist, are divorcing. The two made the surprising announcement on an episode of “Good Morning America” that aired on April 12.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said on GMA.

Turner and Nist got engaged on the “Golden Bachelor” finale and got married a couple of months later in a televised event. Their marriage lasted about three months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most Fans Don’t Want Theresa Nist to Be the ‘Golden Bachelorette’

It seems unlikely that ABC would cast Nist as the “Golden Bachelorette” for a couple of reasons. For starters, she and Turner only recently broke up and both said they still love each other. Secondly, it seems as though the network has already moved forward with plans to film the first season of the spinoff.

Moreover, most fans seem really against the idea of Nist handing out roses. A Reddit thread took shape shortly after the rumors began.

“That would be such a bad idea tbh,” one person wrote.

“Theresa will not be the next Golden Bachelorette. Why would ABC invest a second time in someone whose relationship dissolved? Bad publicity,” someone else predicted.

“No. She had her chance. Got married for free from the show. Someone else from that group should be the GB. I vote for Joan. Or the pickle ball lady (forgot her name). I heard them even talk of Kathie Lee Gifford and that is a big ‘hell no.’ The ladies that applied should be the ones considered,” a third comment read.

“No. She wanted the game. She got it. It’s now someone else’s turn,” a fourth Redditor added.

There Have Been Many Rumors About the First ‘Golden Bachelorette’

While it may seem obvious that Nist isn’t going to be the “Golden Bachelorette,” fans have been trying to figure out who ABC will offer the role to.

So far, the consensus seems to be Faith Martin or Leslie Fhima, both of whom dated Turner and fell in love with him on his season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

Other names thrown into the mix include Kathie Lee Gifford, and the former talk show host seems open to the idea.

“I can’t do it. They haven’t offered it to me,” she said on an episode of Today.

There’s also been some chatter that 77-year-old actress Susan Lucci was in the running to star on the show, though there hasn’t been anything concrete to support those rumors.

ABC has yet to make an official announcement about who will star and when filming will begin.

READ NEXT: Newly Single Theresa Nist Hanging Onto 1 Thing From Short-Lived Marriage