Newly Single Theresa Nist Hanging Onto 1 Thing From Short-Lived Marriage

The “Golden Bachelor” couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, are ending their marriage after three months.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said on “Good Morning America.”

Just days after announcing the news, Nist was photographed in New Jersey, apparently still wearing her wedding ring, per Page Six. Something that looked like a diamond wedding band was indeed visible on Nist’s left-hand ring finger.

It’s unknown if the ring in the photo is Nist’s engagement ring (a 3-carat Neil Lane sparkler), or her wedding band.

Turner and Nist met on the first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelor.” They tied the knot in a televised wedding that aired on ABC in January 2024.

Fans Reacted to Theresa Nist’s Ring Photos

Page Six uploaded a photo of Nist to its Instagram page where fans reacted to her apparently still wearing her wedding ring.

“She’s holding on to that for dear life .. they may have to pry it off her hand,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Why shouldn’t she keep the ring She married him she went through with the contract. I didn’t give my rings back when my marriage dissolved, did all of you?” someone else added.

“They make a mockery of marriage. These shows cheapen any type of marriage bond they think they are getting by televising, manipulating and creating drama…it’s awful,” a third comment read.

“She probably wants to keep it and sell it,” a fourth person said.

Theresa Nist’s Job May Have Been 1 of the Reasons Her Marriage to Gerry Turner Didn’t Work

While Nist and Turner maintain their love for each other, sources say that it was Nist’s unwillingness to quit her job that ultimately ended the union.

According to TMZ, when it came down to where to live, Nist took issue with having to quit her job as a compliance officer in her home state of New Jersey.

In early April 2024, TMZ reported that Nist and Turner hadn’t moved in together since getting married earlier in the year.

The two had previously shared their decision to move to South Carolina after exchanging vows.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living. For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina. And it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,” Turner told People magazine.

Just before the divorce news was made public, TMZ confirmed that Nist was still living in Jersey. Meanwhile, Turner kept his home in Northern Indiana.

