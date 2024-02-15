Theresa Nist Shares Valentine’s Day Video About Gerry Turner

Theresa Nist shared a loved-up Valentine’s Day video on her Instagram page showcasing memories from her wedding to “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner.

The newlywed’s video showed multiple scenes from the wedding, including the couple kissing, Nist’s dress, Nist getting ready for the wedding, Nist hugging her daughter, Turner getting ready for the wedding, and then the wedding itself.

The video then cuts to scenes from the couple’s wedding reception, showing them dancing with other guests. “Wishing everyone a lovely valentine’s day 💕💕💕💕” Nist captioned the video. She tagged Turner on her page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Are Planning Their Italian Honeymoon

Nist has continued sporadically sharing details about the couple’s life post-wedding on her Instagram page. In one post, she shared that they are enjoying planning their Italian honeymoon.

ABC had announced on television that the couple was being gifted the honeymoon. On her Instagram page, Nist revealed that it will take place in May and that the couple hope to visit such popular Italian destinations as Rome, Tuscany, and the Amalfi Coast.

Nist also shared a recent photo showing her holding a painting of her and Turner getting married. She wrote, “You’re So Golden”. When I unwrapped it this morning, this painting took my breath away. How wonderful is this? Thank you so much, Anastasia Lynn, for the most lovely portrait of me and Gerry. What an incredible gift. You are so very talented!” She tagged the artist.

A Fan Commented, ‘This Is the Love Story We Need’

Fans enjoyed the Valentine’s video. “OMG. I love it. I hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day with your new husband. You both deserve a second chance at love. I love all the footage from your wedding,😘❤️” wrote one in Nist’s comment thread.

“Seriously, you both were made for each other. It’s so obvious that you are! ❤️❤️” wrote another. Another fan commented, “In a world full of 😢, this is the love story we need.”

For his part, Turner had not posted on his Instagram page for Valentine’s Day. His last post was on February 4, when he shared a picture of Nist and wrote, “The retail store that specializes in athletic wear near Theresa in Shrewsbury is quickly becoming a favorite for me. The last trip in we may have spent a little too much time in the dressing room. Upon exit the sales associate asked ‘How did you make out in there?’ When I replied ‘Were you watching?’ the whole store erupted in laughter.”

It’s not clear how much time the golden couple has been spending together lately. Turner posted a series of photos showing him with Nist at her hometown in New Jersey in late January. He brought his dog, they went to the beach, they hung out with Nist’s grandson, they went to a diner and an Italian restaurant, and they both shared photos with fans on Instagram.

However, his page then revealed that he had journeyed back to Indiana. Since then, the couple has not posted new pictures showing them together.